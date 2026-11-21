Nikhil Chaudhary's match-winning all-round performance guides Australia to a three-wicket victory over England in the T20 opener, while Ben McKinney earns a Test call-up.

Nikhil Chaudhary delivered a defining all-round performance to lead Australia to a thrilling three-wicket victory over England in the opening T20 match at the MCG. Australia successfully chased a target of 188 runs, winning with one ball remaining in a contest that served as a respite after a difficult week for Australian cricket. The win at the iconic Melbourne venue silenced critics and provided a moment of celebration for the home crowd of 39,000 spectators.

Chaudhary Breaks Through in Fourth Outing

Nikhil Chaudhary, an India-born all-rounder, emerged as the decisive factor in the match during just his fourth appearance for his adopted country. His journey to this stage has been unconventional, having arrived in Australia on a travel visa in early 2020 when the pandemic began. He remained in the country, progressed through club cricket, and has now established himself as a match-winner on the international stage.

Also read Australia vs England LIVE updates: Fox Cricket stand down Khawaja, Warner ahead of T20 as Sandpapergate swirls

Chaudhary's impact was felt with both ball and bat. His wrist-spinning proved critical in dismantling the England batting lineup, particularly when he dismissed Harry Brook. This wicket shifted the momentum, as Brook had been playing a pivotal role in England's innings. Chaudhary then provided the final blows with the bat, ensuring Australia crossed the line safely.

England Collapse Despite Brook's Heroics

England posted a total of 187 for nine, which stood as a record for the ground but proved insufficient against Australia's disciplined bowling and chase. Harry Brook was the standout performer for England, scoring 65 runs off 28 balls. His aggressive batting, which included a significant square six, kept England in the hunt despite a chaotic start to the innings where Phil Salt and Aneurin Donald fell early.

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Despite Brook's efforts, England failed to convert their partial success into a competitive total. The team lost key wickets at crucial moments, allowing Australia's spinners to apply pressure. The failure to capitalize on lives given by the fielding side, including dropped catches, ultimately cost England the match. Brook admitted that England let the game slip with the bat, acknowledging a slow start and a fizzling finish.

Controversy Overshadows Match-Day Events

Off-field controversies surrounded the match, particularly regarding commentary assignments. Australia's broadcast partner, Fox Cricket, removed Usman Khawaja and David Warner from their commentary duties. In contrast, ABC allowed former head coach Darren Lehmann to continue his role. Lehmann denied any prior knowledge of the sandpaper scandal that occurred in South Africa eight years prior, a statement that sparked debate among fans and analysts alike.

These off-field discussions did not significantly distract the 39,000 fans at the MCG during the final overs. The focus remained on the on-field action, where Nikhil Chaudhary's contributions overshadowed past controversies. The match served as a stark reminder of the unpredictability of T20 cricket, where individual brilliance can decide the outcome regardless of external narratives.

Injury Concerns and Squad Changes

Australia's victory came with a caveat as England vice-captain Will Jacks suffered a significant injury. Jacks was struck on his bowling hand by a delivery from Ben Dwarshuis, resulting in a bloody wound that forced him off the field. His condition is a major concern for England, especially with Harry Brook departing to join the Test squad in South Africa. Jacks is expected to captain the side for the fifth match in Canberra on December 2.

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Meanwhile, England announced squad updates with Ben McKinney earning his maiden senior call-up for the Test tour of South Africa. The 23-year-old left-hander replaces Jacob Bethell, who withdrew to undergo knee surgery. McKinney, who previously captained England Under-19s, brings experience from the Lions squad and Division Two cricket. Additionally, Scott Currie was added to the T20 squad for the final match in Australia.