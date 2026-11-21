Nikhil Chaudhary scored 66 to lead Australia past England in a T20 thriller at the MCG. Will Jacks injured, Brook departs for Tests.

Nikhil Chaudhary delivered a match-winning performance to guide Australia to a narrow three-wicket victory over England in the opening T20 international at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. The result provided a moment of respite for Australian cricket fans following a challenging period for the national team. England were chasing a target of 188 runs, setting the stage for a tense final over that ended with cheers echoing through the stadium.

Chaudhary Defies Odds with Batting Masterclass

The star of the evening was Nikhil Chaudhary, an India-born all-rounder whose path to international cricket was anything but conventional. He arrived in Australia on a travel visa in early 2020 when the pandemic struck and stayed to build his career from club level. Now 30 years old, he reached the century mark for Australia in just his fourth outing for the adopted country. His contribution with the bat was instrumental, scoring 66 runs off 38 balls from number four in the batting order. This aggressive innings broke the backbone of the Australian chase and set up a comfortable finish for the home side.

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England's Top Order Crumbles Under Spin Pressure

England's attempt to reach the target was derailed by the precise bowling of Nikhil Chaudhary, who also claimed two crucial wickets while scoring only 21 runs. His wrist-spinning skill proved devastating, particularly when he dismissed Harry Brook. Brook had played a remarkable 28-ball 65, but his dismissal via a fine edge was arguably the turning point of the match. England scored a record total for this ground at 187 for nine, yet it still proved insufficient against Australia's resilient bowling attack.

Injuries Impact England's Squad Depth for Future Series

While Australia celebrated, England faced significant setbacks with the injury to vice-captain Will Jacks. Jacks was struck on his bowling hand by a drive from Ben Dwarshuis and had to leave the field with blood pouring from the wound. He is expected to captain England in the fifth match of the series when Harry Brook departs to join the Test squad in South Africa. Brook himself confirmed that England allowed the match to slip with the bat, citing a chaotic start and poor execution under pressure from Australian spinners.

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Brook's Heroics Cannot Prevent Series Deficit

Harry Brook's 20-ball half-century included one of the longest and flattest square sixes recorded at the venue. He formed a vital 97-run partnership for the third wicket with Tom Banton, who scored 39 from 22 balls. Despite these efforts, Australia missed several catch opportunities, dropping six catches in total during the innings. Adam Zampa was initially beaten by Brook's power, but the leg-spinner later returned to remove Will Jacks for a duck. The defeat leaves England trailing the series 1-0 after the recent one-day internationals.

England Announces Squad Changes for South Africa Tour

Amidst the T20 action, England announced that Durham opener Ben McKinney has earned his maiden senior call-up. McKinney joins the Test tour of South Africa, which begins in Johannesburg next month. He replaces Jacob Bethell, who withdrew to undergo further knee surgery. The 23-year-old left-hander is expected to serve as top-order cover alongside Ben Duckett and Emilio Gay. Additionally, Scott Currie has been added to the T20 squad for the final match in Canberra on December 2.