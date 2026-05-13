The partnership between Australian surfing sensation Gout Gout and Olympic 200-metre champion Noah Lyles aims to fuel the enormous hype surrounding Gout Gout. The 18-year-old Queenslander, known for breaking the 200m national title in an under-20 world record time of 19.67 seconds, has expressed interest in advancing beyond the 10-second barrier, and training with Lyles will undoubtedly assist him in achieving this goal.

Australian sprinting sensation Gout Gout has teamed up with Olympic 200-metre champion Noah Lyles to form a " cheat code " partnership. The 18-year-old Queenslander won the 200m national title in an under-20 world record time of 19.67 seconds last month, which would have been good enough for the bronze medal at the Paris Games.

Lyles is the reigning Olympic champion over 100 metres and his training with Gout may help the teenager improve upon his personal best of 10 seconds flat. In a video, Lyles called Gout a "cheat code" and encouraged him to find his why and aim to be the best. Gout has made the surprise decision not to run in the 100m but will line up for the 200m and 4x400m relay at the U20 world championships in Oregon in August.

Gout’s trainer Di Sheppard has praised his rapid rise but raised concerns about the attention and money following Gout’s victory





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Australian Sprinter Olympic 200-Metre Champion Teaming-Up Cheat Code Break The Barrier Training With Lyles

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