Cameron Bancroft's detailed confession about the 2018 sandpaper scandal has exposed a culture of cover-up at Cricket Australia, prompting calls for captain Pat Cummins to answer allegations or stand aside before the 150th anniversary Test.

Cameron Bancroft has emerged as the hero of the Australian cricket sandpaper scandal after finally producing 4000 words of detail about what actually happened in South Africa in 2018.

His confession has shifted the focus from cheating to lying and the cover-up that followed. Bancroft, who used the sandpaper, has become the truth-teller of the saga. He is the unshielded insider who could not bear the lies anymore and had nothing left to lose. His apology for lying and participating in the cover-up is among the most stunning details of his confession.

Also read Cameron Bancroft breaks his silence on sandpapergate saga in an explosive column

Bancroft motivation fitting team

His motivation for lying was the same as his motivation for cheating: he wanted to fit into the Australian team. Cheating, and then lying about the cheating, were how a young man sought to find his place in the Australian men's Test cricket team. After sessions when he illegally tampered with the ball in South Africa, Bancroft says he was applauded by his teammates.

Steve Smith, the captain who turned a blind eye, has enhanced his reputation through silence and acceptance of punishment on behalf of his team. Usman Khawaja, who knew about the plot and said nothing for eight years, can feel vindicated by the unravelling that has followed his revelations. Even David Warner, the villain of the piece from every possible angle including his own, has now made an artful dodge for the right side of history.

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The perpetrators - Bancroft, Smith and Warner - paid their penalties. The drama has now entered the overdue phase of uncovering the lies that hid the involvement of others. What is at stake is not whether Australia cheated but whether Australia is capable of telling the truth.

Cricket Australia leadership transparency

Just as Richard Nixon was not brought down by the break-in to the Watergate building, the leadership of Australian cricket will not be brought down by a breach of the laws of a game. It will be brought down by its resistance to transparency, its self-serving crisis management and its breach of trust with the public that continues to this week.

James Sutherland and David Peever, the CEO and chairman who led the cover-up, left Cricket Australia after the initial phase of the scandal. Iain Roy, who led the rushed inquiry, was dispatched with a non-disclosure agreement. Several CEOs and chairs later, Todd Greenberg and David Boon stood up on Wednesday proposing a voluntary forum to which nobody would be compelled and everything they said would be confidential.

The individuals have changed, but the basic impulse - keep the details secret, seal the crisis in a bottle, put it all behind us - repeats the very process that keeps Cricket Australia mired in this mess. The credibility of a behind-closed-doors safe space was made redundant by Bancroft three hours after its announcement on Wednesday. Does any of this really matter? Of course not.

A mere game weighs less than a speck of dust on the scale of challenges facing the world. But maybe the stress of those challenges finds an outlet in the meltdown over Australian cricket. Like it or not, for 150 years the Australian men's cricket team has given the nation a language through which to express its sense of self. In its early years it stood up to English arrogance and economic power.

Australia was a national symbol on the cricket field for decades before federation. In Bodyline, the victimised Australian cricket team embodied the spirit of fair play. Through the 1970s, the effervescence of the Australian cricket team helped carry the entire nation out of black and white into living colour. The achievements of this team, in a de facto national sport, gave Australia its outsized self-esteem as a small country that punched above its weight.

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Being a manufactured process, myth-making always contained an element of cover-up. Cricket is an individual game in a team context, subject to individual frailties. All the mythified phases of Australian cricket had their underbelly of betrayal, double-dealing, self-seeking and hypocrisy. Elevated to the status of a unifying secular religion, Australian cricket's dark secret was that it was only ever human.

Whether bowling underarm, betting on their opponents, taking money from bookmakers, threatening broken arms or just cheating on their wives, our heroes gave us regular reminders that they had feet of clay. This was, in its way, healthy. Periodic outbreaks of truth saved most Australians from investing too much belief in what is only a game. In four months, Australia will host England in Melbourne for a match to celebrate the 150th anniversary of Test cricket.

Cummins answer Bancroft allegations

If it were scheduled this week, Australia might be too embarrassed to turn up. What can Cricket Australia do, in the next four months, to make the game fit for an anniversary? Pat Cummins, the captain, must answer Bancroft's specific allegations or, if he cannot do so, stand aside. Last week Cummins criticised the non-specificity of Khawaja's language, but Bancroft's version has taken the discussion beyond that point.

Cummins's explanations, which appeared candid, detailed and honest to many of us, have now drifted towards the machinery of concealment. So too the denials of the other bowlers who played in South Africa. So do the woolly statements by the then coach Darren Lehmann and the absence of Tim Paine, who took over the captaincy from the disgraced Smith. Khawaja said everyone knew, but left many gaps; Bancroft's statement has fleshed out some, but far from all, of those gaps.

The bleeding will not stop until enough of those gaps are honestly filled. It is too late for Cricket Australia to bury this. Its options are all unpalatable. It is hard to imagine the reputation of Australian cricket being lower than it is now.

Maybe that is what Cricket Australia does not quite grasp. To use the phrasing of the whistleblowers Khawaja and Bancroft, everyone now thinks everyone knew. Cricket has bottomed out and has nothing left to lose.