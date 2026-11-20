ChessBoxing Australia will hold its first launch event on Saturday from 10am to 4pm at Legends Gym in Kensington, Sydney, featuring fighters who alternate chess and boxing rounds.

ChessBoxing Australia will hold its first launch event this Saturday from 10am to 4pm at Legends Gym in Kensington, Sydney. The event marks the debut of the hybrid sport in Australia, founded by 24-year-old Tom Lintott in 2023.

Chess Boxing Australia Debut Launches In Sydney

At Legends Gym in central Sydney on a Friday, Will Durkin, 24, moves chess pieces with a boxing glove on his left hand and his right hand wrapped. He hits the chess clock and wipes sweat near his king, trying to win the match quickly. If Durkin cannot checkmate his opponent, 31-year-old solicitor Nikhil Issar, before the round ends, he will face him in the boxing ring instead. Both are among the first combatants in the burgeoning sport.

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The sport was introduced to Australia after Lintott fell into an internet rabbit hole three years ago. Lintott elicits the same reaction every time he tells someone about his occupation.

First there is the double-take. Then the raised eyebrow and quizzical stare.

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Then finally comes the question: What on earth is chess boxing? One second you are calculating your next move on the board. The next, you are getting punched in the face. As the name suggests, the discipline is a hybrid combination of chess and boxing, requiring both brain and brawn to succeed.

Understanding The Hybrid Sport Rules And Appeal

Competitors alternate playing rounds of boxing and then a round of chess. The victor is whoever reaches checkmate or gets a knockout in the ring, whichever comes first. It is just an exhilarating experience where you are going from fighting for your life and defending yourself, with your heart rate at a million beats per minute, Lintott said. And then you go sitting down and calculating your next move in a highly intellectual game.

It is polar opposites and it is a really awesome experience, he added. Lintott founded ChessBoxing Australia in 2023 and has spent the last few years working on launch events and training sessions as well as building interest across the community. The 24-year-old quit his job in real estate a few months ago to focus on chess boxing full-time. It is starting to pay off.

Lintott initially discovered chess boxing through a routine scroll on social media back in 2023. Overseas, especially in the United States, chess boxing is advertised under a gritty fight night aesthetic, with gigantic boxers lining up to pummel each other under red strobe lights. He immediately started researching chess boxing options in Australia, but his inquiries came up empty. So I start googling it.

I start trying to find it, and nothing is coming up, Lintott said. And I start going deeper. I look at Facebook, everything, and I am like, wow, it does not exist at all in Australia. I realised I could make it here.

Vision To Make Chess Boxing A Household Name

Lintott speaks passionately and ambitiously about his vision for ChessBoxing Australia. He aims to turn it into a household name and make the sport as common as swimming or karate for kids. He would love to pitch the concept to retirement homes. He is hoping to partner with as many gyms as possible to make it available to those interested.

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Lintott is eager to expand and partner with other gyms and hopes to bring similar events to Melbourne and Brisbane next year. Kaden Wilson, Wayde Fox Hodges, Will Durkin and Harry Howard will be among the first chessboxing fighters in Australia. Unlike American chess boxing, Lintott wants the sport in Australia to have a family-friendly appeal. It should be an activity open to all ages and all abilities.

I can see huge appeal for parents with this, Lintott said. Parents already know the benefits of boxing and what that instils and the confidence in being able to defend yourself. There are also the intellectual benefits of chess, so you get both. To put it plainly, Lintott says parents do not want a brawny but stupid kid, or a smart but scrawny one.

Instead, chess boxing fighters are complete humans. Parents want their kids to be strong and smart and this sport encapsulates that, he said. Traditional chess clubs can be you cannot talk too loud, or they are very intimidating, or very serious, or not social. I think people are looking for a community where they can kind of be themselves, play chess with a bit of music in the background and get their heart rate up.

Fighters Rely On Chess Skills For Success

Most of the fighters preparing for the first Australian chess boxing event have backgrounds as chess players. One, Durkin, had his first boxing lesson two weeks before his first chess boxing fight. I feel like, not in an arrogant way, I am hoping the chess will just take care of itself, Durkin said. But if I can survive two minutes in a boxing ring, hopefully I can just pick up where I left off in the chess.

I think it is so appealing because of the one-on-one element of both. On the chessboard, it is all mental and I think there is a lot of similarities with boxing. You want to try and pick someone apart and break them down. Lintott founded ChessBoxing Australia back in 2023.

He has spent the last few years working on launch events and training sessions as well as building interest across the community. The launch event this Saturday runs from 10am to 4pm at Legends Gym in Kensington, Sydney. Tom Lintott hopes to expand ChessBoxing Australia to schools, retirement homes and gyms across the country. Photos from practice sessions show Kaden Wilson and Will Durkin sparring, while Nikhil Issar, Wayde Fox Hodges and Harry Howard play chess.

Will Durkin and Wayde Fox Hodges take a break in between chessboxing rounds. The sport continues to build interest across the community as Australia prepares for its first official event.