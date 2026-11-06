Fair Work Commission rejects chef's unfair dismissal claim over pineapple pizza refusal

Italian chef Davide Tamburella lost his unfair dismissal claim after refusing to put pineapple on pizza at a Brisbane restaurant. The Fair Work Commission ruled his application was filed too late.

An Italian chef who refused to put pineapple on pizza has lost his unfair dismissal claim, with the Fair Work Commission rejecting the application because it was filed too late.

Italian Chef Defends Pizza Rules

Davide Tamburella was fired from La Costa Restaurant and Bar in Brisbane's Fortitude Valley in May. The restaurant has since closed, but owner Elliot Ingram said the pineapple incident was not the one defining factor behind the decision. On social media, Ingram said there were a multitude of different factors that went into the decision to fire Tamburella.

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He said the refusal did contribute to the overall decision of termination, based on a customer's request that the restaurant thought was reasonable. However, Ingram said it was more about the other things in the background that were happening at the time. The commission heard the request came from a customer who was celebrating their birthday at the restaurant. Ingram said that being in Australia, having pineapple on pizza is very common.

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Tamburella had refused to add the tropical fruit to the Italian dish, explaining it was an insult to his culture and offensive to him as an Italian. The commission noted it was the third time in four years that he had refused the request. The ruling said reasons for his dismissal included his acknowledged use of inappropriate language and ongoing concerns regarding leadership behaviour, professionalism, and an escalation of frustration in the workplace.

Commission Rejects Late Appeal

Management had met with him to discuss performance concerns before his dismissal. During that meeting, Tamburella reportedly encouraged his boss to research the cultural importance some Italians placed on not putting pineapple on pizza. The commission also heard he had injured his hand at work, fracturing two bones in his right hand after striking a metal handrail. The Fair Work Commission found Tamburella had submitted his application more than 21 days after being fired.

It did not find exceptional circumstances allowing for an extension of time, so the claim was dismissed. The ruling was published this week, with the commissioner rejecting the unfair dismissal claim. The Italian expat has since found employment elsewhere, working as head chef at Don Gino, according to his LinkedIn profile.