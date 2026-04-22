Chelsea Sack Liam Rosenior After Brighton Defeat

Chelsea have dismissed Liam Rosenior as head coach following a 3-0 loss to Brighton, marking their fifth consecutive Premier League defeat without scoring. Calum McFarlane will take charge for the remainder of the season.

Chelsea Football Club has swiftly moved to relieve Liam Rosenior of his duties as head coach following a dismal 3-0 defeat against Brighton & Hove Albion.

The decision comes after a mere three and a half months into what was intended to be a long-term project – a six-and-a-half-year contract – and only 23 matches in charge. This latest loss marks Chelsea’s fifth consecutive defeat in the Premier League, a particularly concerning statistic as it’s the first time the club has endured such a barren run without finding the back of the net since 1912.

The defeat effectively ends any realistic aspirations of securing a top-five finish and subsequent qualification for the prestigious Champions League competition. The club’s statement acknowledged Rosenior’s professionalism and integrity but cited recent results and performances falling short of the required standards, especially with significant objectives still within reach this season. The immediate aftermath of the Brighton defeat saw a visibly frustrated Rosenior express his disappointment with the team’s performance.

He described the display as unacceptable in every facet of the game, specifically highlighting a lack of appropriate attitude. Rosenior had repeatedly defended his players in the face of mounting criticism, but even he conceded that the performance against Brighton demanded a significant and immediate change. That change, as it transpired, was his own departure. Rosenior’s tenure began promisingly, with six wins in his first seven matches, including notable successes in the Champions League.

However, this initial momentum quickly dissipated, culminating in the current five-game losing streak in the league. Prior to the decision, Rosenior engaged in discussions with the club’s sporting leadership, presenting his vision for salvaging the season, but his proposals were ultimately deemed insufficient to warrant continued support. While the decision to part ways with Rosenior was swift, it wasn’t without internal debate. There is a degree of sympathy within Chelsea for the challenges Rosenior faced.

He inherited a squad already facing difficulties and was significantly hampered by a lengthy injury list during the Brighton match, with key players such as Cole Palmer, Reece James, João Pedro, Levi Colwill, Jamie Gittens, and Estêvão Willian all unavailable. The injury to Estêvão Willian is particularly damaging, ruling him out for the remainder of the season and potentially jeopardizing his participation in the upcoming World Cup.

Many within the club believed Rosenior deserved the opportunity to shape the team during a full pre-season. Calum McFarlane, who previously served as caretaker manager for two games in January following Enzo Maresca’s departure, will now assume responsibility for the team for the remainder of the season, beginning with the crucial FA Cup semi-final clash against Leeds United.

Chelsea are now actively seeking a permanent successor with extensive top-level experience, signaling their ambition to quickly stabilize the situation and return to a competitive footing. The club’s focus is on finding a manager capable of immediately impacting results and restoring a sense of direction to a team that has recently struggled for consistency and goals





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