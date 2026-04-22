Chelsea have terminated the contract of manager Liam Rosenior following a disastrous run of form that has left their Champions League qualification hopes in jeopardy. The club is now searching for a permanent replacement.

Chelsea Football Club has made the decisive move to relieve Liam Rosenior of his managerial duties, a decision stemming from a deeply concerning period of performance that has severely jeopardized their aspirations for Champions League qualification.

Rosenior’s tenure, which began with a sense of optimism in January following the departure of Enzo Maresca, lasted less than four months, concluding after a string of disappointing results and a particularly damaging losing streak. The club’s recent form has been nothing short of catastrophic, marked by seven defeats in their last eight competitive matches, culminating in a humbling 3-0 defeat against Brighton & Hove Albion.

This loss not only extended their losing run to five consecutive games – a grim statistic not seen at Stamford Bridge since 1912, a year tragically remembered for the sinking of the Titanic – but also allowed Brighton to surpass Chelsea in the league standings. The situation leaves Chelsea facing an uphill battle to secure a top-five finish, currently trailing Liverpool by seven points, with Liverpool possessing a game in hand.

The club’s statement acknowledged the difficulty of the decision, expressing gratitude to Rosenior and his staff for their efforts, but ultimately citing a consistent failure to meet the required standards given the importance of the remaining fixtures this season. Rosenior’s initial impact at Chelsea was undeniably positive. He swiftly injected a renewed sense of purpose into the team, achieving six wins in his first seven matches.

This early success offered a glimmer of hope to supporters and suggested a potential turnaround in fortunes. However, this momentum proved to be short-lived. A series of setbacks, including a damaging elimination from the Champions League at the hands of Paris Saint-Germain, triggered a rapid decline in form. The team struggled to find the back of the net, enduring a prolonged goalscoring drought that became a major source of concern.

This offensive impotence, combined with defensive vulnerabilities, contributed to a series of frustrating results and ultimately sealed Rosenior’s fate. The club’s decision to appoint Calum McFarlane as interim head coach underscores their immediate priority: stabilizing the team and navigating the remaining matches, including a crucial FA Cup semi-final clash against Leeds United. McFarlane will be tasked with restoring confidence and attempting to salvage something from a season that is rapidly slipping away.

The appointment of an interim manager also signals the beginning of a thorough search for a permanent successor, a process the club has pledged to undertake with careful consideration to ensure a long-term solution. This managerial change marks the fifth time Chelsea have parted ways with a permanent manager since the club’s acquisition by Clearlake Capital and Todd Boehly in 2022. This high turnover of managers highlights the instability that has plagued the club in the post-Roman Abramovich era.

While the club has secured some silverware – including the Club World Cup and Europa Conference League – the overarching trend points towards a decline in Premier League competitiveness. Under Abramovich’s ownership, Chelsea enjoyed a period of unprecedented success, establishing themselves as a dominant force in both domestic and European football, winning multiple Premier League titles and two Champions League crowns.

The last Champions League triumph came in 2021, just before Abramovich was compelled to sell the club due to sanctions imposed by the British government following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The current situation raises serious questions about the club’s direction and its ability to recapture its former glory.

The failure to consistently qualify for the Champions League – with this season potentially marking the third time in four years – would represent a significant setback for a club with such lofty ambitions. The club’s self-reflection process will be critical in identifying the root causes of these issues and charting a course towards a more stable and successful future.

The pressure is now on to find a manager who can not only address the immediate challenges but also rebuild a team capable of competing at the highest level





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