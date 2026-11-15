Chelsea Women Beat Manchester City 1-0 to Top WSL as Yamashita Sent Off

Chelsea defeated Manchester City 1-0 at Stamford Bridge to leapfrog them at the top of the WSL, with Sandy Baltimore scoring in first-half stoppage time and City goalkeeper Ayaka Yamashita sent off late.

Chelsea Women moved to the top of the Women's Super League with a 1-0 win over reigning champions Manchester City at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

Sandy Baltimore scored the only goal in added time at the end of the first half. The result leapfrogs Chelsea above City to go a single point clear at the summit after ten matches. Sonia Bompastor delivered a tactical masterclass as Chelsea produced a pragmatic, resolute and gutsy performance. Lucy Bronze credited fellow full-back Katie McCabe with firing Chelsea up pre-match, having told them they had to be dogs in the game.

Also read Why Chelsea and Manchester City’s WSL clash is not as season-defining as you think

Sandy Baltimore Scores Winner As Chelsea Beat Manchester City

A dogged display followed, nullifying a City side that had scored in each of their preceding 21 games in all competitions. City's task grew tougher when goalkeeper Ayaka Yamashita received a straight red card with fifteen minutes remaining. She raced out of her box and clattered into Alyssa Thompson, conceding a free-kick and leaving the champions with ten players. Despite the numerical disadvantage, City fought end to end until the final whistle.

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It always affects you when you go one player down, said City manager Andree Jeglertz. But we handled that and that is not why we lose the game. I think it is small details. It is a tight game, two great football teams, a lot of situations and battles, and they managed to score on their big chance from a great finish.

We also have a couple of great opportunities where we do not manage to score. The decisive moment came in the fourth of five added minutes. Ellie Carpenter found Sandy Baltimore just inside the box on the right. Baltimore collected the ball, lined up her shot and sent a piledriver into the roof of the net.

Ellie Carpenter Leads Chelsea Attack With Nine Goal Involvements

It was the only shot on target in the first half. The goal highlighted the growing understanding between Carpenter and Baltimore. Carpenter, the 26-year-old Australian wing-back, has now recorded nine goal involvements across all competitions this season with five goals and four assists, making her the club leader for direct offensive contributions. Her ability to create space and deliver dangerous balls from the right flank caused persistent problems for the City defense throughout the contest.

Earlier, Chelsea were forced into a change 12 minutes in when centre-back Kadeisha Buchanan was replaced by Veerle Buurman. Bompastor claimed the withdrawal was due to a head knock, saying: Yesterday in training, she got a knock to her head during contact with a teammate. She was fine after the training session. She was fine in the evening.

We assessed her again this morning and everything was fine. I just felt watching her from the beginning of the game, she was not herself.

Kadeisha Buchanan Substitution Proves Genius As Buurman Stops Khadija Shaw

Then I took the responsibility to make the substitution. But for me, I was almost forced to do that because I know my player and I know she was not in the game. If the defensive switch was a tactical decision, it proved a stroke of genius as Buurman was excellent at nullifying the threat of Khadija Shaw. She had a really good performance against a top player, said Bompastor.

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Today was positive. But again, as I have told you previously, when it does not work it is not so positive. City had momentum going into the match after a 5-0 defeat of West Ham the preceding weekend and a 4-1 win against Inter in the Champions League on Tuesday night. They welcomed injured duo Vivianne Miedema and Beth Mead back to the bench.

Miedema replaced Mary Fowler with thirty minutes left, while Laura Blindkilde Brown came on for Sam Coffey as Jeglertz sought authority in midfield. Mary Fowler, a teammate of Carpenter with the Matildas, was substituted after a lackluster display. Lauren Hemp also missed a sitter from point-blank range in the 64th minute, compounding City's frustrations. The England women's manager Sarina Wiegman, the US women's manager Emma Hayes, and passionate women's football advocate Ian Wright were in the stands.

It was a fixture that promised much and delivered. The league's most potent attacks met with Chelsea having scored 28 league goals before this fixture to City's 27, while Bompastor's side had the most solid defence, having conceded only five times before kick-off. The victory provides a psychological boost as the campaign progresses.

Manchester United Captain Maya le Tissier Celebrates 150th Appearance

In other matches, Manchester United captain Maya le Tissier celebrated her 150th appearance for the club with a superb strike in a 2-0 victory over Crystal Palace at the Progress with Unity Stadium. Presented with a framed shirt before kick-off, Le Tissier whipped a low shot from distance into the net in the 18th minute before Elisabeth Terland confirmed United's win after the hour mark. This win moved Manchester United into fourth place.

Tottenham Hotspur drew 0-0 at home to Everton, while Liverpool secured a comfortable 3-0 away win against Brighton, rounding out a busy weekend of league action. Chelsea's ability to grind out wins against the top teams demonstrates their title credentials in a highly competitive season where margins are thin and every point matters.