Chengdu Rongcheng need a single point from their final match to win the Chinese Super League, as coach John Aloisi watches his team's lead evaporate.

Chengdu Rongcheng face a dramatic conclusion to their historic Chinese Super League campaign with just one match remaining. The Sichuan-based club requires only a single point from their final fixture to secure their first-ever top-flight championship title. This sudden shift transforms what was once considered a formal coronation into a tense and high-stakes showdown for fans across Asia.

Lead Collapse From Commanding Position

The current predicament stands in stark contrast to the early dominance displayed by Chengdu Rongcheng throughout the majority of the season. At one stage, the club held a commanding twelve-point advantage over their nearest rivals, Dalian Yingbo. However, a severe decline in recent form has narrowed that gap to merely three points before Sunday's decisive league rounds. This collapse represents one of the most significant bottle jobs in Asian football history, creating an atmosphere of disbelief and excitement among supporters.

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Unprecedented Season Start With Penalties

The narrative of this championship race began under unusual circumstances involving punitive measures against several clubs. Nine of the sixteen top-tier teams started the season with negative point totals following a joint crackdown by the Chinese Football Association, the Ministry of Public Security, and the General Administration of Sport. These entities targeted match-fixing, gambling, and corruption within the industry. While Shanghai Port lost five points and runners-up Shanghai Shenhua were hit with ten deductions, Chengdu Rongcheng started at zero. This unique starting condition initially robbed traditional favorites of momentum and allowed Chengdu to open a substantial lead early on.

Recent Defeats Fuel Dramatic Climax

Chengdu Rongcheng have won only two of their last thirteen matches, including three consecutive defeats that have derailed their title charge. A crucial moment occurred on October 10 when more than forty thousand fans prepared to celebrate, only to see an added-time goal from Alberto Quiles give Tianjin Jinmen Tiger a one-nil victory. Subsequent losses to Shanghai Port and Dalian Yingbo further complicated matters. The team has failed to score in nearly seven hours of football during this slump, while Dalian Yingbo have surged forward with four straight wins.

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Stakeholder Dynamics And Fan Reactions

The emotional weight of this final day is amplified by the contrasting reputations of the competing fanbases. Dalian Yingbo are widely viewed as the people's choice, supported by sixty thousand attendees at home games who have embraced the club's consistent performance. In contrast, Chengdu Rongcheng face skepticism due to past incidents involving their supporters. The club was fined approximately seventy thousand dollars last November for racial abuse directed at Henan FC striker Frank Acheampong, adding to previous penalties for violent behavior by traveling fans in South Korea.

League Context And Future Implications

The intense competition arrives amidst rising attendance figures, with average crowds expected to finish around thirty thousand spectators. This marks a significant increase from the twenty-five thousand seven hundred fifty-five recorded in the previous season, making it the highest in Asia. The drama extends beyond the pitch, highlighting genuine passion for the sport despite national team struggles. Recent youth success in Asian championships suggests young Chinese players are closing the technical gap with regional rivals, offering hope for the future of the game in the country.