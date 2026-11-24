Rayan Cherki scores a late equalizer as Manchester City are held to a 2-2 draw by Napoli. Kevin De Bruyne makes his return, but City's defensive issues persist.

Manchester City endured another difficult afternoon as their ongoing defensive struggles were exposed in a 2-2 draw against Napoli at their home ground. Rayan Cherki provided the decisive moment for the visitors with a powerful strike five minutes from full time, ensuring City could not secure all three points despite their dominance in possession. The result highlights the persistent vulnerabilities in the City squad during this autumn period, where securing clean sheets remains a significant challenge.

Cherki's Late Strike Secures Point for City

Rayan Cherki, who had been largely invisible for most of the ninety minutes, finally broke through to equalize for the visiting side after Napoli had taken the lead through Rasmus Højlund and Noa Lang. The Belgian international had seen his side concede twice after Ayyoub Bouaddi had earlier leveled the score, making Cherki's intervention vital. The goal came from a well-worked move that capitalized on City's slow recovery, sending the visiting supporters into raptures while leaving the home faithful worried about their team's ability to close out games.

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De Bruyne Returns Amidst City's Defensive Woes

The atmosphere prior to kickoff was heavily focused on Kevin De Bruyne, with fans chanting his name and offering a warm reception during his introduction, marking a stark contrast to his ill-fated return last season where he was substituted after twenty-six minutes. Despite the ceremonial warmth, the match itself lacked the intensity expected of a top-tier clash, with both teams appearing disjointed and slow in their movements. De Bruyne, operating alongside Scott McTominay and Billy Gilmour in midfield, struggled to impose his usual control, often fumbling possession in his own half and failing to spark the creativity that defined his earlier years at the club.

Napoli Capitalize on City's Lack of Sharpness

Napoli, currently sitting eighth in Serie A, showed greater composure in the final third than their hosts, with Rasmus Højlund and Noa Lang finding the net to put the Italian side ahead. Højlund's early chance was missed tamely, but his later finish after a pass from Billy Gilmour showcased the pace that City's defense could not match. Noa Lang also threatened multiple times, testing Nico O'Reilly and ultimately scoring a sharp volley after Leonardo Spinazzola provided a dangerous cross from the right flank. The visiting team's ability to exploit the spaces left by City's advanced full-backs was a key factor in their success.

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City's Attack Struggles to Break Down Defense

Despite having possession for long spells, Manchester City struggled to break down a disciplined Napoli defense, with Erling Haaland often isolated and unable to influence the game significantly. Haaland missed a clear opportunity to convert an Elliot Anderson cross, and his overall impact was muted by the lack of service and support from midfield. The home team's attacks were largely predictable, relying on wide plays that were easily neutralized by Napoli's backline, leaving fans and analysts questioning the tactical balance under the current management setup.

Substitutions Fail to Change the Course of the Match

Manager Enzo Maresca made several changes in an attempt to inject fresh energy into the stalemate, bringing on Jérémy Doku and Iliman Ndiaye in the second half. While Doku provided some flickers of pace, he was unable to consistently trouble the Napoli defense, and Ndiaye's introduction failed to provide the breakthrough needed. The match ended with a draw that offered little consolation for City's fans, who remain concerned about the team's consistency and defensive resilience in the current league phase, especially as they face increasingly tough fixtures in the coming weeks.