Chery and JLR’s Freelander Brand Unveils First Model: The Freelander 8

The new Freelander brand, a joint venture between Chery and Jaguar Land Rover, has launched its first production model, the Freelander 8, a six-seat SUV with advanced technology and global market ambitions. The company plans to release six new SUV models in the next five years.

The automotive landscape is witnessing a significant shift with the unveiling of the Freelander 8, the inaugural model from the newly established Freelander brand – a collaborative venture between Chery and Jaguar Land Rover (JLR).

This launch, occurring at a private event following the 2026 Beijing Auto Show, marks the beginning of an ambitious plan to introduce six new SUV models over the next five years. Freelander is positioning itself as a distinct entity, operating independently from both JLR’s established brands like Range Rover and Defender, and Chery’s extensive lineup including Chery, Exeed, and Omoda. This strategic independence is visually reinforced by the complete absence of Land Rover badging on the vehicle itself.

The Freelander 8 is a mid-to-large, six-seat SUV designed with global appeal in mind. The company has proactively confirmed the availability of three international variants – left-hand drive, right-hand drive, and a specific European specification – all built upon a unified global architecture. This architecture has been meticulously engineered to comply with major regulatory standards worldwide from the outset, demonstrating a commitment to international market readiness.

A departure from the typical launch strategy of Chinese automakers, Freelander intends to execute a synchronized global launch, rather than a phased rollout beginning in China. This ambitious approach is supported by a substantial testing program involving 1000 prototype vehicles currently undergoing evaluation across diverse terrains globally, with Australian roads specifically included in the testing regimen. This signals a strong intention to calibrate the right-hand drive Freelander 8 for the Australian market, although precise local launch timing remains unconfirmed.

The technological prowess of the Freelander 8 is evident in its advanced features and powertrain options. The SUV is built on an 800V electrical architecture, offering versatility with battery-electric, plug-in hybrid, and range-extender powertrains. The range-extender variant leverages CATL’s innovative Freevoy battery, boasting 6C capability and supporting peak DC fast charging at an impressive 360kW. Beyond on-road performance, the Freelander 8 is engineered for genuine off-road capability.

It incorporates a rear electronic limited-slip differential coupled with a virtual centre lock, alongside dual-chamber air suspension. This combination aims to deliver robust off-road performance without the added weight and complexity associated with traditional mechanical locking differentials. The vehicle is also equipped with cutting-edge technology, including 8000-pixel projection headlights and a comprehensive sensor suite featuring Huawei’s advanced 896-line LiDAR system.

Notably, the Freelander 8 will be the world’s first all-terrain SUV to integrate Huawei’s next-generation Qiankun ADS 4.1 driver assistance system, promising a new level of autonomous driving capabilities. The design of the Freelander 8 pays homage to its heritage, incorporating visual cues from the original Freelander, most notably the distinctive triangular rear three-quarter window. The interior of the Freelander 8 showcases a modern and technologically advanced environment.

A dashboard-spanning curved screen is seamlessly integrated with physical controls and a rotary console controller, providing a balance between digital functionality and tactile user experience. While a full interior reveal is pending, the production prototype displayed at the launch event featured a pillar-to-pillar screen complemented by a centrally positioned floating infotainment system. Production of the Freelander 8 is slated to commence at the Chery-JLR plant in Changshu, near Shanghai.

Interestingly, the final petrol-powered Range Rover Evoque rolled off the production line at this very facility just hours before the Freelander brand was officially unveiled in March 2026. Sales in China are expected to begin in the second half of 2026, with right-hand drive markets, including the United Kingdom and potentially Australia, following closely behind. The Middle East has been confirmed as the initial launch market for the brand, signifying a strategic focus on expanding into key global regions.

Freelander’s emergence represents a compelling new force in the SUV segment, blending the expertise of Chery and JLR with a distinct brand identity and a commitment to innovation and global accessibility





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