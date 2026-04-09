Chery KP31 Ute Interior Unveiled: Premium Features and Off-Road Capability Revealed

Chery showcases the interior of its upcoming KP31 ute, revealing a blend of premium features and off-road capabilities. The diesel plug-in hybrid model, set to launch later this year, aims to compete in the dual-cab ute segment.

Following the unveiling of its exterior design nearly two months ago, Chery has now revealed the interior of its upcoming ute, the KP31 . This latest look provides significant insight into the vehicle's intended positioning within the market. Set to initially launch with a diesel plug-in hybrid powertrain later this year, the KP31 is expected to compete with offerings like the BYD Shark 6. A petrol plug-in hybrid version is scheduled to follow in 2027, expanding the model's appeal.

The interior design blends rugged off-roader aesthetics with premium SUV cues, reminiscent of the Kia Tasman, suggesting a focus on both capability and comfort. The cabin layout emphasizes both utility and luxury. A stubby, leather-trimmed automatic gear shifter sits at the center, surrounded by controls for off-road functionality. These include an electronic selector for low-range gearing, a selector for different off-road driving modes, and buttons to independently engage the front, center, and rear locking differentials, underscoring the vehicle's off-road aspirations. The pre-production prototype showcased also features controls for crawl control and a tight-turn feature, designed to enhance maneuverability on challenging terrain. Despite its off-road focus, the interior boasts a range of premium features, likely to be included in the top-tier variant. These include heated and ventilated electric front seats, dual-zone climate control, wireless smartphone charging, adaptive cruise control, a sunroof, ambient lighting, and a premium sound system with stainless steel speaker grilles, pointing towards a high level of refinement and comfort for occupants. \Further enhancing the upscale feel are a leather-wrapped steering wheel, leather upholstery throughout, and stitched suede accents on the dashboard, upper door panels, and roof lining. The rear bench seat is also upholstered in leather and appears to feature a slight rake in the backrest, contributing to improved passenger comfort. A large infotainment screen displays vital driving information, including trip distance, total distance traveled, and average speed. All these details indicate Chery's intention to position the KP31 at the premium end of the dual-cab ute segment, targeting customers who value both performance and luxury. Though the exact specifications of the engine remain undisclosed beyond the mention of a 2.5-liter turbo-diesel unit, unconfirmed reports from China suggest impressive performance figures and a potential electric driving range of up to 170km. The focus on off-road capability is further underscored by the rolling concept's features. The prototype is equipped with front and rear bash plates, recovery points, a snorkel, and all-terrain tires mounted on six-stud alloy wheels. These additions demonstrate Chery's commitment to delivering a ute that can conquer challenging environments. Company officials have also confirmed that the model will boast a payload capacity of up to 1000kg and a braked towing capacity of up to 3500kg, making it a capable work and recreational vehicle.\The KP31 is currently known by its internal designation, but Chery Australia held a naming competition to select the official name, engaging the public in the branding process. The competition, which lasted just two weeks, generated an overwhelming response, attracting over 20,000 entries. Lucas Harris, Chery Australia's chief operating officer, commented on the success of the competition, stating that the number of entries reflected the strong opinions Australians have regarding what constitutes a great ute. He also highlighted the quality of the entries, which explained the rationale behind each name suggestion, making the shortlisting process both exciting and difficult. While not part of the official competition, CarExpert's comments section offered the suggestion 'Chery Ripe' as a potential name. However, given the potential trademark issues with such a name, this seems unlikely. This active engagement from Chery suggests the brand is actively seeking to understand and appeal to the Australian market. Chery's strategy is not only about presenting a high-performance vehicle but also creating a strong connection with the customer base. This approach to product development, from the initial design concepts to the naming process, shows a commitment to understanding the consumer and integrating their values into the design and experience of the new ute. Chery's claims that the diesel PHEV ute will be more capable than petrol PHEVs, even its own, further reinforces its commitment to its specific market strategy





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Chery KP31 Ute Interior Plug-In Hybrid Off-Road

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