Chery Revives Suzuki's 'Stockman' Name for New Ute in Australia

Chery has announced the Stockman name for its first ute in Australia, a name previously used by Suzuki for its Sierra Stockman. The Chinese brand plans to compete with the BYD Shark 6 and targets top-five market position by 2027.

Chery has revived a nameplate with deep roots in Australia n motoring history for its first ute in the local market. The Chinese automaker announced that its new pickup truck will be called the Chery Stockman, a name originally used by Suzuki for its rugged off-roaders from the late 1970s through the end of the 20th century.

The decision to resurrect the Stockman badge has sparked interest and nostalgia among Australian car enthusiasts, particularly those familiar with the Suzuki Sierra Stockman that carved a niche for itself as a lightweight, capable utility vehicle. The original Suzuki Stockman debuted in Australia in 1979 as a trim level on the LJ-series off-roaders, which included both utes and wagons. When the successor Sierra arrived in 1981, the Stockman name was reserved exclusively for the ute body style.

With its sub-tonne weight and small four-cylinder engine, the Suzuki Stockman became a favorite for light-duty work and recreational use. Production and sales continued until 2000, after which Suzuki exited the Australian ute market entirely. The return of the name under Chery's banner has drawn a gracious response from Suzuki Australia's general manager of automobiles, Michael Pachota, who noted that Stockman remains synonymous with adventure and capability for many Australians and holds a cherished place in the country's motoring folklore.

Chery's choice of the Stockman name was not without controversy, as it was selected from a shortlist that included other previously used monikers such as Longreach, a trim level on the Ford Falcon ute, and Terra, which is also employed by another brand. Another candidate was Orca, a thinly veiled jab at the BYD Shark 6, a key rival in the plug-in hybrid ute segment.

The Chery Stockman will initially launch with a diesel plug-in hybrid powertrain, followed by a petrol PHEV variant in 2027. This model is expected to significantly boost Chery's sales volume in Australia, where the brand has already seen impressive growth. In 2025, Chery sales surged 176.8 percent to 34,889 units, placing it 13th overall, and year-to-date figures show a further 84.3 percent increase to 20,459 units.

In contrast, Suzuki's Australian sales declined 27.7 percent to 15,378 units, dropping it to 20th position, with a year-to-date fall of 22.0 percent to 5,452 units. The Suzuki Swift hatchback remains the brand's best-seller by far, with 3,193 units delivered so far this year. The new Stockman ute is central to Chery's ambitious goal of breaking into the top five automakers in Australia by 2027.

While Suzuki no longer offers a conventional ute in any market, it does sell cabover kei-class commercial pickups like the Carry in Japan, which have become popular grey imports in Australia. Suzuki's last attempt at a Ford Ranger rival was the Equator, a rebadged Nissan Frontier (Navara) sold in the US from 2009 to 2012, but it never reached Australian shores.

The Chery Stockman, by contrast, aims to directly challenge established players in the dual-cab ute segment, leveraging its hybrid technology and nostalgic name to attract both new and returning customers. Industry analysts note that the revival of a beloved nameplate can generate strong initial interest, but the vehicle's success will ultimately depend on its performance, reliability, and pricing. Chery has been aggressively expanding its Australian lineup, and the Stockman ute represents a critical step in its growth strategy.

The diesel PHEV powertrain is expected to offer a compelling blend of efficiency and range, appealing to both urban commuters and rural users. As the automotive landscape shifts toward electrification, the Chery Stockman aims to carve out a distinct identity while paying homage to a name that once defined affordable, go-anywhere utility in Australia





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