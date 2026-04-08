Chevrolet Camaro Returns in 2027: Details on the Iconic Muscle Car's Comeback

General Motors is bringing back the Chevrolet Camaro, with production scheduled to begin in late 2027. The seventh-generation Camaro will be built on the Alpha II platform, and speculation includes a possible sedan version. A new Buick sedan, also based on the Alpha II platform, is also planned.

Following the discontinuation of the Chevrolet Camaro in 2023, anticipation has been building regarding its future. General Motors had hinted that the iconic muscle car 's story wasn't over, and recent reports confirm the Camaro's return, slated for production to commence in late 2027. The seventh-generation Camaro is expected to be manufactured at the Lansing Grand River plant in Michigan, the same facility where the sixth-generation model was produced.

This news alleviates concerns that the Camaro nameplate might be transferred to an electric crossover, a scenario that had previously been rumored. The forthcoming Camaro will reportedly utilize the Alpha II rear-wheel-drive platform, which also underpins the Cadillac CT4 and CT5, ensuring its continuation of performance-oriented design. The Alpha II platform supports a range of engine options, including four-, six-, and eight-cylinder configurations, notably the supercharged 6.2-liter 'LT4' V8 found in the CT5-V Blackwing and Camaro ZL1, although no vehicles on this platform have ever had a hybrid or electric powertrain. However, a cryptic statement suggests the upcoming Camaro might feature some unexpected characteristics, possibly indicating a sedan body style. While the Camaro has never had a sedan option, the Dodge Charger made this move over twenty years ago, and Ford is reportedly preparing a sedan version of the Mustang.\Furthermore, the return of the Camaro represents a significant moment, marking a four-year absence from the market, shorter than the seven-year hiatus between the fourth and fifth generations. GM's intention to offer an affordable and accessible vehicle further fuels the excitement surrounding this comeback. Interestingly, the Alpha II platform will also be utilized for a new Buick sedan, which is yet to be named. Buick has been absent from the passenger car market in the United States since 2020. This move signifies a departure for Buick, as it hasn't produced a rear-wheel-drive sedan since the Park Avenue, a rebadged Holden Caprice sold in China until 2012, or in the U.S. since 1996 with the Roadmaster. The new Buick sedan is expected to be smaller than past models. Given Buick's current emphasis on crossover SUVs, the chances of reviving the Grand National name seem slim. Buick could potentially reuse the Regal nameplate, which is still utilized in China. The historic Regal nameplate provides a link to past sporty models, including those with turbo V6 engines, a configuration that could fit well in Buick's future plans. \Automotive News has shared that a supplier expects GM to produce between 60,000 to 70,000 CT5 and Camaro vehicles annually at the plant, signaling an anticipated increase in sales for both models. Sales figures for the Camaro in the United States peaked at 72,705 units in its initial year (2016), gradually declining to 21,893 units in 2021 before experiencing a slight increase. The CT5's peak sales were in 2023 at 18,593 in the US, but it generally sees significantly higher sales in China, where it is also produced. The sixth-generation Camaro was officially sold in Australia from 2018 to 2020, with right-hand drive conversions handled by Holden Special Vehicles. A total of 1550 vehicles were sold in that period. Only coupe versions of the V8-powered SS and ZL1 variants were available in Australia. When the Camaro 2SS was introduced in 2018, its starting price was nearly $86,000 before on-road costs. This was at a disadvantage to the first global Mustang. The Camaro ZL1 was priced at $160,000 when sold exclusively between 2019 and 2020. The Camaro was the only Alpha II-based GM product sold in Australia





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