Chevrolet teams struggle with parity in Supercars with Toyota's entrance

The Gen3 era of Supercars has seen a constant discussion on parity, particularly with the advent of Toyota. Chevrolet teams are now facing concerns as they are behind the eight ball in terms of points. Team 18, led by Anton de Pasquale and Jack Le Brocq, is in sixth place and is far behind in points. Further parity tweaks will be implemented for the upcoming weekend in Tasmania to address the issue.

Chevrolet teams face parity problems in Supercars, particularly with the advent of Toyota making it a three-way fight. Team 18, led by Chevrolet drivers Anton de Pasquale and Jack Le Brocq, are struggling to compete.

With no GM pole wins, race wins, or round wins so far, Supercars has made changes to the Camaro homologation package. Despite being powered by Triple Eight to the last two teams titles and the 2024 drivers championship, Chevrolet has suffered a decline in form, with the Chevrolet being the worst performing marque in the series. Further parity tweaks are being made this weekend to bring the Camaro into closer alignment with its rivals





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