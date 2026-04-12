Child Abuse Prevention Program Receives Permanent Funding, Expanding Reach

Jesuit Social Services' child abuse prevention service, initially launched as a trial in 2022, secures Commonwealth funding to expand its operations permanently. The program focuses on early intervention and support for those at risk of offending, addressing the pressing issue of child sexual abuse in Australia, which is made worse by the rise of online offending. The expanded program will broaden its reach, provide enhanced resources, and increase awareness, supporting the safety and well-being of children. This includes pop-up ads on pornography websites.

Jesuit Social Services ' child abuse prevention program, which has been operating as a trial since 2022, is set to expand its reach and become a permanent service thanks to new Commonwealth funding. The program focuses on providing crucial support and intervention to individuals who may be at risk of offending or who have already engaged in harmful behaviors, with the ultimate goal of protecting children from sexual abuse.

This expansion represents a significant step in the ongoing fight against child sexual abuse, a pervasive issue that affects a substantial number of children across Australia. The initiative recognizes the urgent need for evidence-based strategies to address the complex challenges posed by online offending and other forms of abuse. The program's core philosophy centers on early intervention and support, aiming to prevent harm before it occurs. This approach involves actively engaging with individuals who may be at risk and providing them with the necessary tools and resources to change their behavior. The program's expansion will allow it to reach a broader audience and provide greater support to those who need it most. The commitment of Jesuit Social Services to this critical area is a testament to the organization's dedication to social justice and the well-being of vulnerable children. Independent evaluations of the pilot program, which have been conducted since 2022, have shown that this proactive approach has been effective in helping callers take meaningful steps to reduce the risk of harm and maintain the safety of children. This success has paved the way for the program's expansion and ongoing funding, solidifying its place as a crucial resource for combating child sexual abuse in Australia. The program leverages a variety of methods to reach those who may be at risk. This includes providing immediate support through trained professionals, delivering specialized counseling sessions, and developing tailored strategies to address individual needs. The expanded program will also focus on building awareness and education regarding child sexual abuse, empowering parents, educators, and community members with the knowledge and resources necessary to recognize and respond to potential threats. This multi-faceted approach aims to create a safer environment for children by addressing both the potential offenders and the broader community. The Commonwealth funding will also support pop-up advertisements on pornography websites, a targeted intervention aimed at reaching individuals who may be accessing harmful content and who may be at risk of engaging in offending behaviors. This proactive measure reflects the program's commitment to staying ahead of the evolving challenges presented by online offending. The initiative recognizes the significant role technology plays in the perpetration of child sexual abuse and seeks to use technological interventions to address the associated risks. The expansion of this program is particularly important considering the alarming statistics related to child sexual abuse in Australia. According to Stop It Now! general manager Georgia Naldrett, a staggering one in three girls and one in five boys have been victims of child sexual abuse. This underscores the need for comprehensive and sustained efforts to protect children from this devastating form of harm. The program's expansion represents a vital step towards addressing this critical issue and providing a safer future for all children. It also highlights the importance of collaboration between governmental and non-governmental organizations in tackling complex social problems. The success of the pilot program, based on independent evaluation, further underlines the positive impact of this initiative in keeping children safe. The program focuses on early intervention and providing the necessary support and resources to those who are at risk. The goal is to keep children safe by providing this much-needed service. The federal government will fund pop-up ads on pornography websites. The service will be expanded with permanent funding. The program includes the fact that one in three girls and one in five boys have been the victims of child sexual abuse, so more resources are necessary





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Child Abuse Prevention Jesuit Social Services Commonwealth Funding Child Sexual Abuse Online Offending

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