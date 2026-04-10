Child Sex Offender's Visa Reinstated: Sparks Outrage and Calls for Deportation

A British man convicted of sexually abusing a child had his visa reinstated, causing widespread criticism and prompting calls for the government to deport him. The decision by the Administrative Review Tribunal (ART), citing ill health and ties to Australia, is under review by the Department of Home Affairs and has ignited the debate over protecting children and prioritizing community safety.

A British man in his 80s, convicted of sexually abusing a nine-year-old girl, has had his Australian visa reinstated by the Administrative Review Tribunal (ART), sparking widespread criticism and raising concerns about community safety . The ABC understands the Department of Home Affairs is preparing a brief for a fresh review that could lead to the cancellation of his visa once again.

The case highlights flaws in the tribunal's guidelines and reignites the debate over prioritizing community protection versus the considerations of ill health and established ties to the country. The man, who cannot be legally identified, was sentenced in 2024 to 14 months in prison in the Perth District Court for aggravated indecent dealing with a child under the age of 13. His visa was initially cancelled due to his criminal conviction but was later reinstated by the ART, which cited his age, ill health, and strong connections to Australia as outweighing the factors favoring deportation, including the protection and expectations of the community. He is registered on the Australian National Child Offender Register. The man’s young victim and her family were not notified of his release because he was in immigration detention and no longer under supervision by WA's Corrective Services authorities at that time. The man was also observed at a Gymnastics Australia event, an event also attended by young girls and children, and was subsequently issued with a 'notice of prohibition', banning him from the premises and any future events after a concerned member of the public raised the issue.\The ART's decision to reinstate the visa has drawn sharp criticism from various quarters, with many arguing that it undermines the government's commitment to protecting children and prioritizing community safety. The case has also brought into focus the broader issue of the effectiveness of the current guidelines for visa cancellation and review, particularly Direction 110, introduced in 2024 to place community protection as the highest priority. Shadow Home Affairs Minister Jonathon Duniam has expressed deep concern, stating that the current system is failing if it allows convicted child sex offenders to remain in the country. Mr. Duniam has called for Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke to utilize his powers to deport the British man and has questioned the efficacy of the Direction 110. He argues that this specific direction is not fit for purpose and that there is a need to prevent similar situations in the future. The former Home Affairs Minister, Andrew Giles, had previously stated that the intent of the direction was to strengthen the cancellation system and ensure that the government's priorities and community expectations are met. The ABC understands that the Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke is responsible for reviewing visa applications. The case reflects broader concerns about the administration of justice and the protection of vulnerable members of society, particularly children. It emphasizes the need for a comprehensive assessment of the relevant legal framework, including policies on visa cancellations, deportation procedures, and the protection of victims of child sexual abuse.\Following the ART’s decision, the Department of Home Affairs is preparing a brief for review, indicating the government's intention to re-evaluate the man's visa status. This potential review signals a possible shift in policy and aims to address the concerns raised by the public and politicians alike. The case has spurred public outcry and generated a wave of discussion about the responsibilities of government, judicial bodies, and law enforcement agencies. There are calls to prioritize community safety, review ART guidelines, and ensure that the focus is on the welfare of victims, especially children. The ABC has revealed that the man was also banned from Gymnastics Australia premises and events after concerns were raised about his presence at an event attended by young children. This added to the sense of outrage and highlighted the need for vigilance in safeguarding children and the community. The debate extends to the balance between individual rights and community protection and underscores the government’s need to strike a balance between compassion and justice. The case also reveals the importance of proper coordination and communication between government agencies, legal entities, and social services to ensure that perpetrators are held accountable and victims are safeguarded





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