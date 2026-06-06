Childers Parishioners Granted Private Audience with Pope Leo XIV

A priest and two parishioners from Childers, Queensland, met Pope Leo XIV in a private audience, receiving a zucchetto and a blessed wooden cross from their school's centenary.

A priest and two parishioners from the small Queensland town of Childers were granted a special private audience with Pope Leo XIV last month. The group, consisting of Father Jack Ho and Joe and Jillian Russo, was presented with a zucchetto, a previously worn white skull cap of the pope, and had a wooden cross blessed during their meeting at the Vatican .

The encounter was a remarkable turn of events for the trio, who had initially only planned a pilgrimage to Rome. It all began over a dinner conversation, when they realized they would all be in the Italian capital simultaneously. Joking about the possibility of meeting the pope soon turned into a serious effort, culminating in a brief but memorable audience. Keith Pitt, the Australian Ambassador to the Holy See, played a key role in arranging the meeting.

Working from his office on the outskirts of Vatican City, Pitt facilitated the request that led to the invitation for a baciamano, an intimate greeting with the pontiff. On the day of the audience, St. Peter's Square was crowded with thousands of visitors, but the Childers group was seated just four rows from Pope Leo. When their turn came, they had the opportunity to speak with him for about a minute and a half.

Mr. Russo described the pope as warm and attentive, despite the many others waiting to see him. Father Ho recounted telling the pope about his small Queensland parish and the adjoining St. Joseph's School, which had just celebrated its centenary. The school, with 160 children, holds a special wooden cross made from timber from the first St. Joseph's School established by Saint Mary MacKillop in Panola, South Australia.

The pope blessed this cross and, as is tradition, gifted the parish a zucchetto from his own collection. In return, the group presented Pope Leo with a small handmade candle and a Year 6 leadership shirt from the school, symbolizing its history and community spirit. The encounter was a profound reminder for the small township that even distant and humble communities can access extraordinary opportunities.

Father Ho emphasized that for small country places, whether churches or other organizations, resources and access are often limited, but this experience showed that perseverance and faith can lead to wonderful blessings. The journey to Rome was part of a long-planned pilgrimage, and the unexpected audience added a deeply spiritual dimension to their trip. For the Russos, who are active parishioners, the meeting was a dream come true.

They returned to Childers not only with the blessed cross and papal cap but also with a strengthened sense of hope and community. The story has resonated widely in the region, highlighting the power of small communities to achieve the seemingly impossible. The priest and his parishioners hope that their experience inspires others in similar situations to pursue their aspirations, no matter how distant they may seem.

The wooden cross now holds a place of honor in the parish church, serving as a tangible link to the pope's blessing and the school's heritage. This remarkable event underscores the importance of faith and community in rural Australia. It also illustrates the role of diplomatic efforts in connecting ordinary citizens with international religious figures. The zucchetto, while a simple item, carries deep symbolic meaning as a gift from the pope himself.

For the parishioners, it represents not just a souvenir but a token of the pope's attention to their small community. As they continue their daily lives, the memory of that brief audience stays with them, a testament to the unexpected blessings that arise from shared dreams and collective effort.

The story of the Childers group's audience with Pope Leo XIV continues to inspire conversations about faith, perseverance, and the surprising ways in which even the smallest communities can touch the highest echelons of the Church





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