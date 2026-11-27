Peter Gabriel unveils his second album in three years while warning about artificial intelligence, bioweapons and the need to teach compassion to machines. He also discusses his Interspecies Internet project and plans to be buried under an oak tree.

Peter Gabriel wants to teach compassion to artificial intelligence before it gets hold of bioweapons. He is working on an Interspecies Internet and he is a bit obsessed with synthetic biology research changing our understanding of evolution.

He is also planting oak trees, one of which he intends to be buried under. I think we are moving into an age where the time window between thought to physical realisation is just collapsing, he says, a faint note of anxiety rippling his default air of hypnotic calm. Rushing has never been his style. We are talking because of one such collapse.

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This week the most meticulous man in rock unveils his second album in three years. The 13 tracks comprising the new album follow his previous release in 2023. I remember visiting the studio of the painter Howard Hodgkin, he says, addressing his process in his unhurried way. He is a big colourist but he put white sheets over every painting and he would lift it up and say, Oh, it is 35 years since I started that one.

This one was last week, this one was 20 years ago. I thought, Yeah, that makes a lot of sense. Ideas are like seeds. You throw them in the ground and sometimes it is time for them to come up.

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Gabriel Explains Input And Output Concepts

The titles of these recent works, his first albums of original songs for 20-plus years, refer to input and output: how we affect the world and how it changes us. It is a big concept that reflects Gabriel's distinction as a musician. For him, art, politics, science, technology and the welfare of humanity are inextricably entwined.

I think as long as there have been humans it has been the end of the world coming, but I think we are closer to it probably than ever before, partly because of this collapsed time, he says. This early in the conversation, it is not a cheerful thought. My favourite quote is that optimists get more done but pessimists are more in touch with reality, he says. So realistic optimism, I think, is what we need right now.

Right now he is at his London home, a couple of hours east of his countryside retreat, Real World Studios, in a small room of orderly clutter that speaks of creative activity. Keyboards, microphones and sound mixing gear jostle for space with papers and family photos. The painting looming behind him is a self-portrait by British artist Antony Micallef, a head seemingly exploding in thick tendrils of bloody colour. I just love it, Gabriel says, turning in his chair.

An exploding head might be having an epiphany or a meltdown. So might we all. Put the Bucket Down is one new song that addresses the state of mental overload we are now outsourcing, it appears, to more capable intelligence. Imagining technology that can both read thoughts and write them into somebody's head, it is one of several conceived for Gabriel's long-planned show about the brain.

Three Waves Of Technological Transformation Ahead

I genuinely believe that we are facing three waves of transformation, he says. One is AI, the next is quantum computing, which will penetrate anything, and the third is the brain-computer interface. In AI, we have created potentially another species that is way more intelligent than we are, and once some of that power gets in the wrong hands, what with what robots are already doing, particularly the military aspects, it is all very worrying.

Luckily, this is where the realistic optimists get going. At the moment we are training these things to be intelligent with the goal of money and power, and that is not the only way we could train them. I have a sort of naive view that we could train a mother-chip on wisdom, anything perceived as wise, compassionate, or in the better aspects of our nature.

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That mother-chip could embed a seed of wisdom into any algorithm that is allowed out in the world, through which she could monitor behaviour and adapt and switch off if necessary. So that is my childlike proposal, he says with a smile that could melt the Terminator. Till Your Mind Is Shining explores the possibility that better knowing ourselves might help us behave more compassionately. Understanding other organisms could not hurt either.

Interspecies Internet Project Communication Goals

Hence his foundational role in the Interspecies Internet project: a team of scientists, technologists, ethicists and designers which is trying to facilitate communication with other intelligent species on the planet, or possibly not on the planet in the future. If you look at how we have treated other species on our planet, mainly turned them into shoes and food, it is not a great example of how we want AI to treat us.

This is how a conversation about a new bunch of songs goes with Peter Gabriel. Ask him to unpack that brain show idea and he is off on tangents about bioelectricity experiments to regrow limbs on frogs and the extraordinary capacity of slime moulds to navigate mazes. There is homework. Michael Levin at Tufts University is well worth looking up.

It matters because with this total upheaval from AI, we are going to have fundamental reappraisals of where humanity sits in the world. His writing, he hopes, is geared to the increasingly urgent idea that we try and find our place in nature once more. There are threads here that are familiar to those who have followed the English public school misfit's 60-year journey.

From Progressive Rock To Political Activism

He went from a band of pastoral prog-rock fantasists called Genesis to one of the most explicitly political songwriter-activists of the 1980s. For me, growing up in the 60s with the Beatles, there was this huge sense that youth culture had broken through the rules. We were all afraid of the rules; a very conservative culture, and it was this liberating sense of individualism, in some ways, and community. There was a freedom around that.

Music, while not changing things instantly, can introduce and influence things, as can books and films. It is just part of the process through which artists, maybe sometimes on the outside, look back at the centre and say, Hold on a minute, could not it be better like this? I think we still have that.