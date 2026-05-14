Chile's Useless Bay: A Haven for King Penguins and a Battle Against Predators

King penguins have been coming to Useless Bay in southern Chile’s Tierra del Fuego region for hundreds of years, but a local landowner and former kindergarten teacher, Cecilia Durán Gafo, decided to protect them from people and predators. She fenced off a protected area, started patrolling the beach, and trained predators to hunt elsewhere using meat scraps. Ecotourism funds the operation, with an average of 15,000 visitors a year, and king penguins from colonies thousands of kilometres away are also coming to the bay, exhibiting exceptional foraging plasticity.

King penguins have been coming to Useless Bay in southern Chile ’s Tierra del Fuego region for hundreds of years. Cecilia Durán Gafo , a local landowner and former kindergarten teacher, decided to protect them from people and predators.

She fenced off a protected area, allowing visitors to watch the penguins from a distance, and started patrolling the beach to prevent disturbance. Invasive species introduced to the area posed a threat to the penguins, and Durán’s team trained predators to hunt elsewhere using meat scraps. Ecotourism funds the operation, with an average of 15,000 visitors a year. King penguins from colonies thousands of kilometres away are also coming to the bay, exhibiting exceptional foraging plasticity





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King Penguins Tierra Del Fuego Region Chile Cecilia Durán Gafo Protected Area Ecotourism Invasive Species Predators Plasticity

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