Chilling Photo Reveals Final Moments of Slain 7-Year-Old Athena Strand as Killer FedEx Driver Pleads Guilty

A newly released photo shows the final moments of seven-year-old Athena Strand before she was murdered by a FedEx driver. The driver unexpectedly pleaded guilty to capital murder, leading to a jury decision on the sentence: death or life in prison.

A newly released and deeply disturbing photo captures the final moments of seven-year-old Athena Strand , revealing her in the back of a FedEx delivery van just before her tragic death. This chilling image was presented in court after Tanner Horner , the delivery driver accused of abducting and killing her, unexpectedly pleaded guilty to capital murder of a child under 10 and aggravated kidnapping.

The plea, a sudden shift in the case, occurred on Tuesday morning in a Fort Worth courtroom, just as his murder trial was slated to begin. The jury's responsibility now shifts to determining the appropriate sentence for Horner: either the death penalty or life imprisonment without the possibility of parole. Judge George Gallagher addressed the jury, emphasizing their crucial role in assessing the evidence to determine the punishment. The black-and-white security image, sourced from a camera inside the van, shows Athena alive and seemingly unharmed, kneeling behind the driver's seat on November 30, 2022, the day of her abduction. This evidence contradicts Horner's initial account to police, where he claimed the events unfolded after an accidental collision with the child. The case has sent shockwaves through the community and highlights the horrific nature of the crime and the unexpected change in the course of the legal proceedings.\The prosecution's account details the horrifying events that led to Athena's death. They allege that Horner, after abducting Athena from her Texas home, strangled her and then disposed of her body in a river near her residence. The prosecution presented evidence showing Horner calmly driving and whistling, while Athena stared forward. The arrest warrant revealed that Horner claimed he panicked after accidentally backing into Athena, allegedly grabbing her and putting her in the van to prevent her from telling her father about the incident. However, prosecutors argue that the evidence, including the photo and other details, shows a premeditated act. District Attorney James Stainton stated to the jury that Athena was alive and uninjured when she was placed in the truck and that Horner's first words to her were a threat. The prosecution intends to present audio recordings allegedly capturing the moment Horner strangled Athena. Stainton described how Athena fought with the strength of someone much larger, highlighting the brutality of the act. The evidence paints a picture of extreme cruelty and premeditation, forcing the jurors to confront the grim reality of what happened.\The investigation into Athena Strand's disappearance and death was swift, ultimately leading to Horner's arrest. Police were able to track him down due to his delivery of a package to Athena's home shortly before she vanished. The package was a set of “You Can Be Anything” Barbie dolls, intended as a Christmas present. After Athena was reported missing by her stepmother, Horner led the authorities to her body. The family of Athena has expressed devastation over the loss. The sudden guilty plea from Horner has significantly altered the legal process, placing the burden on the jury to determine the appropriate punishment. The details presented during the proceedings, especially the photographic evidence and the planned presentation of audio recordings, are designed to give the jury a complete picture of the events. The case underscores the vulnerability of children and the potential for horrific crimes to occur. The emotional weight of the case is immense, as the community grapples with the loss of a young life and the circumstances surrounding her tragic demise





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