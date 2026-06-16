China and Russia Play Key Roles in US-Iran Ceasefire Amid Strengthened Ties

Russian and Chinese ambassadors met with Iran's deputy foreign minister as part of ongoing diplomatic efforts that experts say have been crucial in shaping the US-Iran ceasefire. The meeting underscores the growing strategic partnership and the influence of China and Russia in future negotiations between Washington and Tehran.

Russian and Chinese ambassadors met with Iran's deputy foreign minister on Saturday, marking another step in a series of diplomatic engagements that have intensified over recent months.

This meeting in Tehran underscores the growing strategic partnership among the three nations, which experts say has been instrumental in shaping the recent US-Iran ceasefire deal. The deal, reportedly electronically signed by former US President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance, has not been made public but is expected to influence future negotiations between Washington and Tehran.

The Saturday meeting involved Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi, who stated on X that the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was discussed and exchanges of views were held. He emphasized that the strategic partnership among Iran, China, and Russia will continue with full strength. This engagement is part of a broader pattern of trilateral coordination, including deputy foreign minister meetings in Beijing in March 2025, expert-level sessions in Moscow, and joint activities at the United Nations.

Experts argue that China and Russia have actively shaped Iran's negotiating posture and provided material support throughout the ongoing conflict. Velina Tchakarova, a geopolitical strategist, noted that the MoU signals to the US that Iran's security architecture remains intact, while reassuring Tehran's hardliners that the deal is not a capitulation. She highlighted that China needs the war to end to ensure stable access to Iranian crude oil, while Russia seeks to demonstrate that US military pressure cannot achieve regime change.

Chen Jei, an associate professor from the University of Western Australia, pointed out that China relies heavily on oil and gas supplies from the Persian Gulf, making it eager for a swift end to the conflict. He described China as a diplomatic bridge between Arab states and Iran, noting that it is the only major power maintaining normal relations with all sides.

Chen added that China has emerged with greater influence and an improved image as a peacemaker, contrasting with other major powers involved in violence. Saturday's meeting was the latest in a string of interactions since the conflict began. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi visited Beijing in early May, and Trump met with Chinese President Xi Jinping, agreeing that Iran should not possess nuclear weapons. China has also backed Pakistan, which played a key role in US-Iran negotiations.

Chinese Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian expressed hope for reopening the Strait of Hormuz and signing the deal on schedule, affirming China's readiness to restore peace in the region. Geopolitical strategist Tchakarova emphasized that Russia and China have not been passive observers but actively shaped Iran's stance. The trilateral meetings at the highest levels in recent years, including the March 2025 meeting in Beijing, demonstrate sustained coordination.

Gharibabadi's statement on Saturday was directed at multiple audiences: telling Washington that the MoU does not dissolve Iran's security, reassuring Tehran's hardliners that the axis remains intact, and signaling to the international community that the world is not returning to a US-centric order. Overall, the diplomatic activity highlights the growing influence of China and Russia in Middle Eastern affairs, particularly in mediating between Iran and the US.

As the ceasefire deal progresses, these powers are expected to continue shaping future agreements, leveraging their strategic partnerships and economic interests





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