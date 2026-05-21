China and Russia's Cooperation: A Deepening Asymmetry

China and Russia's cooperation has been characterized by a deepening asymmetry, with China dictating the pace and areas of cooperation. While Russia has sought to reconcile conflicting interests in central Asia, China has refrained from criticizing Russia's aggressive policy towards Ukraine. Despite the negative impact on Chinese plans, Beijing has maintained a cautious approach, indicating a strategic partnership rather than a strategic alliance.

China's leader Xi Jinping welcomed his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, to Beijing, marking Putin's 25th visit to China. The two leaders have met more than 40 times since 2013, indicating expanding shared interests.

They signed documents in various areas, including energy, higher education, and the media. Xi and Putin reiterated their opposition to US global primacy and vowed to build a multipolar world order.

However, their cooperation has been limited, with Russia primarily opposing US-backed initiatives and geopolitical strategies through UN Security Council resolutions, and China providing support selectively. The deepening asymmetry between the two countries has led to China dictating the pace and areas of cooperation





_TCglobal / 🏆 4. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

China-Russia Relations Xi Jinping-Vladimir Putin Summit Sino-Russian Cooperation Multipolar World Order US Global Primacy Russia-China Cooperation China-Russia Asymmetry China-Russia Strategic Partnership

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Vanuatu Prime Minister Blasts As Australia and China Joust for Strategic SupremacyVanuatu's Prime Minister Jotham Napat criticized Australia and China for undermining his country while attempting to solidify their own strategic alliances. Napat expressed concerns regarding the hidden security elements within the Nakamal Agreement with Australia and the strategic cooperation agreement with China.

Read more »

Putin Praises 'Unprecedented' Relations with China as Focus Hovers Over Foreign Policy, Trade, and EnergyRussian President Vladimir Putin lauds the 'unprecedented' level of bilateral relations with China, expressing a focus on bilateral foreign policy, trade, and energy cooperation.

Read more »

Russia-China Summit: Presidents Xi and Putin Strengthen Ties and Denounce SanctionsChina remains a vital trade partner for Russia, which faces economic and financial sanctions from other countries. A bilateral visit by President Xi and President Putin to the Great Hall of the People in Beijing reflects China's growing power and influence in global affairs.

Read more »

Putin's Beijing Visit Ignites Comparisons with Trump-Xi CooperationDescribes Putin's visit to China as a response to Trump-Xi summit and acknowledges similarities in choreographed welcomes, while highlighting differences in expectations and the potential strains in the relationship.

Read more »