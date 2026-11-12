China Declines Hosting Cop33 2028 Climate Summit

China has ruled out hosting the Cop33 UN climate summit in 2028, disappointing experts who hoped the world's largest emitter would lead global climate efforts amid shifting geopolitical dynamics.

China has officially ruled out hosting the Cop33 UN climate summit in 2028, ending months of speculation and deliberations regarding the event. This decision leaves the field open for other Asian nations to submit bids for the prestigious conference, which is scheduled for November 6 to 17, 2028. The rejection has disappointed many countries and climate experts who had hoped the world's biggest carbon emitter would take the lead on the global stage.

Global Reaction to China Decision

Notable figures such as Al Gore, the former US vice-president, expressed deep disappointment with the news. Gore stated that he was very much in favour of China hosting the event, calling the outcome too bad for global climate progress. John Kerry, the former US secretary of state, also shared his sentiments with the Guardian, indicating that the opportunity for leadership was significant.

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Experts emphasize that China's transition from being heavily dependent on coal to becoming an electro state has been remarkable. Sales of electric vehicles in the country have taken off, making up nearly two-thirds of the market last month. China's clean energy industries have driven this shift, positioning the nation as a leader in investment, manufacture, and deployment of clean energy tech.

Geopolitical and Election Factors

Several experts suggest that the US electoral cycle was likely a major factor in China's decision. The next US presidential election takes place on 7 November 2028, just days after the proposed dates for Cop33. After the strong showing by Democrats in the recent midterm elections, where voter concern over the climate crisis was high, Democrats hope to elect a climate-friendly president in 2028.

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However, even if Democrats succeed, Donald Trump will still be in office until January 2029. Trump rejects climate science, withdrew the US from the Paris agreement, and is withdrawing from its parent treaty, the 1992 UNFCCC. China seeks to be seen as a leader among developing countries but has been wary of stepping into the gap left by the US under previous Democratic administrations.

Competition Among Asian Nations

With China declining, other countries are considering bids to host Cop33. India's government considered offering to host the summit for several months earlier this year but also decided against it. India's coal use has been increasing, even as the country exceeds its own renewable energy targets, complicating its bid.

The Guardian understands that other countries mulling a bid include Uzbekistan, South Korea, Indonesia, and Thailand. Gareth Redmond-King, the international lead at the Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit thinktank, noted that China's position as an industrial powerhouse would have made it a formidable contender. He stated that hosting the summit would be a big deal for the world's biggest emitter and second-biggest economy.

Impact of Global Stocktake Mechanism

Cop33 will be an important meeting because it will include the global stocktake mechanism under the 2015 Paris climate agreement. This mechanism examines countries' progress on cutting emissions in line with the goal of limiting global temperature rises to 1.5C. That limit is now certain to be surpassed, but experts say countries should now try to minimize the temperature increase.

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No decision on a host for Cop33 is likely to be made immediately, leaving a window for other nations to present their cases. The outcome will shape the narrative of climate leadership in Asia and globally, with implications for future international cooperation on reducing emissions and managing the climate crisis.