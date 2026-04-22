China Fines Delivery Platforms $738 Million Over 'Ghost' Vendor Network

A massive investigation in China has uncovered over 67,000 fraudulent food vendors operating through major delivery platforms, leading to a record fine of 3.6 billion yuan. The probe revealed a system prioritizing price over food safety and quality, with significant obstruction from platform employees.

A nationwide investigation in China , sparked by a customer receiving a cake with a non-edible flower, has revealed a massive network of 'ghost' vendors operating through major online delivery platforms .

The inquiry, which began last summer after a Beijing resident named Liu complained about his cake order, uncovered over 67,000 fraudulent businesses selling more than 3.6 million cakes without legitimate licenses or physical locations. These vendors exploited a system where orders were resold multiple times to the lowest bidder, prioritizing price over food safety and quality. The investigation revealed a deeply flawed supply chain where intermediaries profited significantly, leaving minimal margins for actual bakers.

For example, a consumer might pay 252 yuan for a cake, while the baker receives only 30 percent, with the 'ghost' merchant taking nearly half and the platform a 20 percent service fee. The investigation faced significant obstruction from delivery platform employees, including attempts to intimidate investigators and conceal evidence. Instances included a colleague passing a note urging 'stay silent' and physically swallowing it when discovered, and a security team violently confronting law enforcement officials.

The State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR) concluded that seven major platforms – Temu's owner PDD, Alibaba, ByteDance's Douyin, Meituan, and JD.com – failed to adequately verify vendor licenses and protect consumers. This resulted in a record fine of 3.6 billion yuan ($738 million), the largest since the 2015 amendment of China’s food security law.

This crackdown is part of a broader effort by Beijing to address 'involution' – intense price competition that undermines quality and profitability across various industries, including electric vehicles and solar panels. The issue of 'involution' is contributing to China’s deflationary pressures and economic slowdown, as companies prioritize volume over profit. The government’s anti-involution campaign aims to curb these unhealthy practices.

Analysts suggest the fines may encourage platforms to compete on quality rather than solely on price, though alternative competitive strategies may emerge. While the intervention has shown initial effects, a full recovery in profitability remains distant. The case highlights a systemic problem of prioritizing low prices at the expense of food safety and fair business practices, revealing a complex and industrialized form of illegal activity facilitated by the structure of online delivery platforms.

The investigation underscores the need for stricter regulation and oversight of these platforms to ensure consumer protection and a sustainable food supply chain





9NewsAUS / 🏆 10. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

China Food Safety Delivery Platforms Ghost Vendors Regulation

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Monster delivery driver sang Christmas song as he murdered seven-year-old: chilling audioMonster FedEx driver Tanner Horner sang along to “Jingle Bell Rock” while he murdered 7-year-old Athena Strand in the back of his truck, according to bone-chilling audio played for jurors.

Read more »

About 2,000 fines withdrawn since AI road safety cameras introduced in WAAbout 2,000 fines valued at $1.1 million issued as a result of AI-assisted road safety cameras in WA have been withdrawn, six months after the devices were introduced.

Read more »

State waives over $1 million in fines from AI-assisted road safety cameras7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS.

Read more »

Millions of dollars in AI camera fines wiped as thousands of WA drivers successfully appeal infringementsOne driver was hit with more than $2000 in fines and 20 demerits, starting a four-month battle and putting his livelihood at stake.

Read more »

Traffic fines issued by an AI-camera dismissed in WA7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS.

Read more »

Australia Demands Transparency from Gaming Platforms on Online SafetyAustralia's eSafety Commissioner has issued a notice to Roblox, Fortnite, Minecraft, and Steam, requiring them to detail their efforts in identifying and addressing online harms like grooming, extremism, and violent content. Platforms face significant fines for non-compliance.

Read more »