China halts export of critical sulphuric acid, concerns over EV battery and food supply disruptions

China has banned exports of sulphuric acid, a crucial ingredient in battery and clothing manufacturing, as well as fertiliser production and metal processing industries, following supply chain disruptions linked to the war in the Middle East. The move is expected to lead to pressures falling on both EV battery and fertiliser supply chains, as disruptions to sulphuric acid supplies could have long-term impacts on EV manufacturers. Alternative suppliers are being sought to ease pressure on global markets, but replacing Chinese exports at scale may prove difficult in the short term due to transport constraints and strong global demand from various industries.

China ceasing exports of sulphuric acid is expected to lead to pressures falling on both EV battery and fertiliser supply chains , as battery material processing heavily relies on industrial chemicals such as sulphuric acid .

Battery material processing relies heavily on industrial chemicals such as sulphuric acid, and disruptions to supplies could have long-term impacts on EV manufacturers. China's halting of sulphuric acid exports follows supply chain disruptions linked to the war in the Middle East. China has banned exports of sulphuric acid, the world's most used industrial chemical and a crucial ingredient in battery and clothing manufacturing, as well as fertiliser production and metal processing industries.

China accounted for a significant share of sulphuric acid shipments from Asia last year and remains one of the world's largest exporters. The loss of that supply is now raising concerns among overseas buyers already scrambling to secure alternative sources. Battery supply chains could be among the most exposed, as sulphuric acid also plays an important role in processing metals such as nickel and copper, both used extensively in electric vehicle batteries and energy storage systems.

Industry analysts say the challenge may not hit the world's biggest mining companies first. Instead, smaller manufacturers and regional industries operating on tighter margins could feel the pressure sooner as prices rise and buyers compete for limited volumes.

However, alternative suppliers could help ease some pressure on global markets, with buyers likely to turn to producers in countries including Canada and domestic refiners in other regions. Prolonged shortages could eventually affect agricultural supply chains and food prices, which depend heavily on chemical supply chains linked to oil refining and other heavy industries, as well as geopolitical stability in the Middle East.

While governments and manufacturers race to scale up electric vehicle production and critical mineral processing, many of the industries underpinning that transition still depend heavily on chemical supply chains linked to oil refining and other heavy industries, as well as geopolitical stability in the Middle East. For overseas buyers, the concern is no longer just about whether sulphuric acid remains available, but who will still be able to afford it if supply disruptions continue.

Replacing Chinese exports at scale may prove difficult in the short term due to transport constraints, limited spare production capacity and strong global demand from fertiliser and battery industries. Some manufacturers are also expected to increase stockpiles and secure longer-term supply agreements to reduce exposure to future disruptions. Indigenous reserves and domestic refining capacity could help find more reliable sources of chemicals and infrastructure, potentially bolstering resilience in the long ter





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China Sulphuric Acid EV Battery Battery Supply Chains Fertiliser Supply Chains Conflict In The Middle East Explosive Growth Of Electric Vehicles Acute Critical Mineral Shortages

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