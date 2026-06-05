China Imposes 55% Tariff on Australian Beef as Quota Nears Exhaustion

Beijing has activated a 55 percent import duty on Australian beef after the country approached 90 percent of its annual 205,000‑tonne quota, a move that will sharply limit shipments and strain farmers, while similar limits affect other major exporters and tie into wider forced‑labour trade disputes.

Australian beef shipments destined for China are set to encounter a steep 55 percent import duty within days as Beijing tightens its safeguard regime to shield domestic livestock producers.

The Chinese government has allocated a yearly quota of 205,000 tonnes for foreign beef, a figure that represents roughly one‑third less than the volume it imported in 2025. According to the state‑run Global Times, Australian exporters are already close to exhausting this allowance. The ministry noted that in March imports from Australia had already consumed half of the quota, and by May the share had climbed to 80 percent.

A later statement from the Ministry of Finance and Commerce confirmed that the Australian share had reached about 90 percent of the allocated limit, leaving only a narrow window for additional shipments before the tariff spikes into effect. The quota is not exclusive to Australia; it also covers other major beef suppliers such as the United States, Brazil, Argentina and New Zealand.

The measure was originally introduced after the United States imposed its own set of tariffs on Chinese beef imports during the Trump administration, prompting Beijing to adopt a reciprocal approach. Meat and Livestock Australia's international markets director, Andrew Cox, warned that the 55 percent levy will act as a substantial barrier for Australian producers.

While he does not anticipate a total collapse of trade, Cox expects a marked decline in shipments for the second half of the year, although he cannot specify the exact reduction. He highlighted that Chinese consumers have long favored Australian beef, filling steakhouse menus and supermarket shelves, but the new duty will inevitably curb the flow.

If the current pace continues, Australian exporters are projected to hit the 205,000‑tonne ceiling by June 10, a timeline that would surpass last year's export volume by nearly two months and run about four months ahead of the schedule anticipated for 2024. The surge in demand for Australian beef in Chinese high‑end restaurants and premium grocery outlets has been a notable trend, making the impending tariff a significant shock to the sector.

The broader context includes ongoing disputes over forced‑labour allegations; the United States recently listed Australia among 60 nations it accuses of failing to block products made with forced labour. Under the Trump‑era proposal, countries that have enacted or pledged to enforce forced‑labour bans would face an extra 10 percent duty, while the remaining 45 nations, including Australia, would be subject to an additional 12.5 percent surcharge.

This layered tariff structure adds further pressure on Australian exporters, who must now navigate both the Chinese safeguard duty and the broader geopolitical trade environment





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