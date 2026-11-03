China's Fifth Plenum Showcases Unanimous Discipline Votes as US Midterms Approach

China's Communist Party held its fifth plenum with unanimous votes on discipline and democratic centralism, while the US midterms highlight contrasting democratic processes. The plenum revealed purges of 97 Central Committee members and 41 military generals.

China's Communist Party discipline agency asked last week why there is order in China and disorder in the West. The fifth plenum of the party's 20th Central Committee was choreographed down to the last bottle of black hair dye.

Hundreds of committee members in identikit suits stood, clapped and raised their hands to vote in unison. The main agenda item was rigorous discipline within the party, summed up as to forge iron one must be strong oneself. The vote in favor was unanimous, and cadres voted to strictly implement democratic centralism. This means all the democracy you want so long as it is centralized in the form of Xi Jinping.

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There were no votes against. Media coverage was uniform. The 12 main Chinese daily newspapers all carried the identical two photographs across their front pages. One was a close-up of Xi Jinping looking statesmanlike, the other a wide shot of members meeting at the Jingxi Hotel.

Every paper ran the identical headline about the plenum being held in Beijing. Below that was straight-faced reporting of the 4000-word plenum communique. It included statements such as unanimous agreement that the Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core demonstrated tremendous political courage and a strong sense of responsibility.

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Xi Jinping party discipline Western democracy

The Central Commission for Discipline Inspection boasted that full and rigorous Party self-governance provided new experience for the world's political parties in resolving governance problems and achieving flourishing parties and well-governed states. By contrast, it said some Western countries were mired in internal attrition from partisan struggle. America's big political event, the midterms, is due on Wednesday Australian time. US President Donald Trump took a break from complimenting the buttocks of Republican senator Jon Husted to admire someone else's.

He said he looked at one hell of a beautiful ass before, referring to Nicki Minaj, the well-endowed rapper who attended his rally in Michigan. He added that it was hard to miss. My colleague Michael Koziol noted alongside the comic routine the more sinister matter of spiralling racism. It is not just Trump.

Americans are so inured to the open slather of their election system that no one seems terribly fussed that Elon Musk has so far pumped money into it. The Electoral Integrity Project run jointly by Sydney and Harvard Universities found that experts rated American elections as the worst among all Western democracies, as Harvard's Pippa Norris wrote. That was in the age of innocence in 2012, pre-Trump. Since then, the deterioration has been wide and deep.

The system allows gerrymanders every bit as rotten as the rotten boroughs of England, undemocratic affronts that England outlawed in the 19th century while its modern American analogue flourishes more blatantly than ever. There are also endless campaign outrages, multiple efforts to disenfranchise inconveniently black voters, and wildly varied voting systems state-by-state. The Chinese Communist Party did not need to look far to find evidence of chaos in European streets.

China purges senior military officers

Notably, there is weekly violence in France and Italy that has now spread to Germany. As evidence of its rigorous self-governance, the party last week disclosed that it had purged 33 of its senior members and military officers. For foreign media, this was the big story from the fifth plenum. It was widely reported as the biggest purge of the party's top rank in half a century.

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Xi's purges are relentless and increasing. At the topmost rank, there were 376 full and alternate members of the party's central committee three years ago. From the plenum's roll call last week, we learned that 279 remain, meaning 97 have been purged. The higher the rank, the greater the penalties, including prison and suspended death sentences.

Some simply disappear without trace. Xi's permanent purge is notionally anti-corruption but essentially political. It is especially sweeping in the military. Of the 47 military leaders who were generals in 2022 or promoted to that rank after 2022, Xi has purged or potentially purged 41, according to the China Power Project.

Absurdly, the seven-member Central Military Commission that rules the People's Liberation Army is down to just two members: Xi himself plus a general who is not a military commander but a political enforcer. In other words, the military is overseen by two men who know nothing of warfare but everything about politics. Xi, the poor bastard, says Australian sinologist Geremie Barmé.

Xi Jinping purges political loyalty campaigns

He has been in power 14 years, he has purged all these people and he is about to launch his ninth nationwide campaign of collective study and patriotism to strengthen the loyalty of the people. Repression has reached ridiculous extremes.

For instance, the party now prohibits criticism of its economic policies, a sure sign of widespread economic discontent. What is next? Complaining about the weather? Barmé says the neverending rounds of purge and repression are a sure sign that the same political unrest afflicting the West is seething under the surface in China too, especially among the young.

China repression AI democratic strength

It is all going on in China but it is constantly being crushed by the biggest repression machine in the world, now AI-assisted. All the accumulating problems of China's system will have to be confronted eventually, he predicts. In truth, the clashing imagery of a roiling US and a prim China illustrate the fundamental strength of democracy.