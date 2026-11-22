The Lowy Institute's Asia Power Index shows the US advantage over China has fallen to its lowest level since 2018, with the military capability gap at a record low after Trump's war against Iran. Foreign Minister Penny Wong will flag Australia's role in AI safeguards and Solomon Islands Prime Minister Matthew Wale visits Canberra this week.

The United States advantage over China has plunged to its lowest level since the Lowy Institute's Asia Power Index began in 2018, with the military capability gap between the two nations narrowing to its lowest level on record.

The respected report card found President Donald Trump's costly war against Iran has allowed China to come within a skerrick of overtaking the US as the most powerful country in Asia. The US received a comprehensive power score of 78.9, just 5.3 points ahead of China, measured across 131 metrics spanning military capability, economic strength and cultural influence.

Also read US Power Gap Narrows as Trump Iran War Boosts China

Authors Hunter Marston and Jack Sato argue the narrowing divide owes more to Washington's missteps than to any major advances on Beijing's part. They say the decline demonstrated how quickly a superpower can erode its credibility. The conflict in the Middle East, following coordinated US and Israeli strikes on Iran in February, has fuelled perceptions of Washington's waning interest in Asia.

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US Military Shifts Resources Away From Asia

The Trump administration's decision to shift military resources from the Indo-Pacific to the Persian Gulf to support its war effort highlighted its lack of focus on Asia. US strikes on Iran have depleted American missile stocks and weakened its military capabilities. The US military has also conducted fewer joint exercises and defence dialogues with its primary regional allies over the past year, including Australia, Japan and South Korea.

However, the authors credit Xi Jinping for continuing to expand China's maritime warfare capabilities. They note Beijing is increasingly willing to use its naval power to challenge the territorial claims of smaller countries such as the Philippines and test Washington's willingness to honour its security commitments.

The release of the report comes after Trump met with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the APEC summit in a historic trilateral summit last week in Shenzhen. Russia remains ahead of Australia in fifth place in the index, behind only the US, China, India and Japan, as middle powers struggle to exert influence in a region dominated by great power rivalry.

Foreign Minister Wong Flags AI Security Role

The warp-force speed of artificial intelligence developments was under the spotlight at APEC last week, where Xi and Trump agreed that humans should always be involved in military decisions that use artificial intelligence. This Tuesday, five days after Prime Minister Anthony Albanese directly implored Xi, Trump and Putin to make sure that AI is developed and deployed safely, Foreign Minister Penny Wong will flag that Australia should have a role in forming AI safeguards as the frontline technology becomes a national security challenge.

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Citing reporting about the use of AI to attempt to sway elections in the US, Wong is expected to say: We have long known actors beyond our shores seek to interfere in Australia's democracy and in the lives of those who call Australia home. These tools make that interference faster, cheaper and harder to recognise. Wong emphasises that every advanced AI company operating in Australia, such as Anthropic, will have to build in security and safety protections.

We must do what we can to ensure that the race to develop frontier AI, concentrated in a handful of companies and countries, does not reward speed over prudence, she will say, according to notes from an extract of her speech. Solomon Islands Prime Minister Matthew Wale is set to visit Canberra this week to strike a comprehensive treaty with Australia in the Albanese government's latest attempt to push back China's growing influence in the Pacific.

Middle Powers Struggle to Exert Regional Influence

Despite the attention given to Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney's call for middle powers to work closer together to expand their clout, the report found they had only a middling year in Asia, including Australia. The authors write that the middle power moment remains largely rhetorical, unmatched by the kind of action that would signal a reorientation of regional power.

The report also praised Albanese's ability to advance Australia's economic interests, including his successful regional visits to secure fuel and fertiliser supplies during the Iran war.