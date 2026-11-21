A Dutch judge has temporarily banned BYD from selling its new Ti7 4x4 in Europe after finding it too closely resembled the Land Rover Defender. The ban remains until a court decides whether Jaguar Land Rover's intellectual property has been infringed.

A Dutch judge has temporarily banned China's biggest carmaker BYD from selling its new 4x4 in Europe after finding it too closely resembled the Land Rover Defender.

The ruling on Friday (Saturday AEDT) backed a request from Defender-maker Jaguar Land Rover for an injunction against BYD, barring sales of the vehicle known as the Ti7. The ban remains in force until a court decides whether JLR's intellectual property has been infringed. The legal clash tests claims that Chinese companies are launching copycat versions of Western cars. The Ti7 has been labelled a Chinese Defender clone by the BBC's magazine and the Land Rover Pretender on social media.

Also read Port Adelaide land freak talent with first No.1 pick in history

BYD Ti7 UK Pricing and Launch Plans

The Ti7 is expected to launch in the UK and Australia next year, with the injunction effectively stopping British sales before they begin. The Ti7 will come with a UK price tag of £47,995 ($94,800), about £24,000 less than JLR's Defender, which starts at just under £72,000. The influx of lookalike vehicles has gathered pace over the past 18 months, opening up a new world of motoring possibilities for drivers who put space and comfort ahead of brand.

Advertisement

The Jaecoo 7, known as the Temu Range Rover, leapt to the top of British sales charts earlier this year. The Chinese car is produced by an arm of automotive giant Chery and racked up more than 10,000 purchases, a figure that outperformed its nearest rival by 70 per cent. JLR has brought intellectual property claims under EU design-right law in The Hague, as well as copyright and slavish-imitation claims in Rotterdam.

The Hague District Court found that the differences between the two SUVs highlighted by Shenzhen-based BYD were insufficient to distinguish them from each other. JLR labelled the Ti7 a shameless copy of the Defender in its court submissions. After the ruling, JLR said: We protect our intellectual property and take legal action when necessary. Jaguar Land Rover says the Ti7 bears a remarkable resemblance to its latest generation Defender.

JLR Raids and Legal Strategy

The injunction comes after JLR was last week ordered to destroy documents seized from BYD in raids on Dutch offices in August. The raids were part of a bid to establish whether the Chinese firm had taken apart a Defender to reverse-engineer its technology. BYD successfully argued that the raids amounted to a fishing expedition, with a judge finding that the documents and data were not necessary for JLR's case.

Jaguar Land Rover was reportedly also seeking to confirm that BYD intended to launch the Ti7 in the UK and Europe, plans that have since been confirmed. JLR previously won a similar 2019 case against Jiangling Motor Corporation, arguing that the Landwind X7 was a Range Rover Evoque lookalike. A BYD spokesman said: The BYD Ti 7 is the result of BYD's own independent design work and infringes none of JLR's rights.

Advertisement

BYD Vows to Appeal Court Ruling

We will pursue every legal avenue to demonstrate that this decision is incorrect. The case continues as the court decides whether JLR's intellectual property has been infringed.