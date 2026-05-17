China's Energy Dominance vs. US Fossil Fuel Fascism: A Shifting Global Balance of Power

The news text explores the contrasting energy strategies of China and the US, highlighting China's dominance in the energy transition and the US's attempts to turn back the clock through fossil fuel fascism. The global balance of power is shifting from the declining petrostate in the west to the rising electrostate in the east.

China is dominating the energy transition with astonishing results, while fossil fuel fascists in the US try to turn back the clock. The global balance of power is shifting from the declining petrostate in the west to the rising electrostate in the east.

Trump flew home to chaos – war with Iran, surging gas prices, spectacular unpopularity, friction with former allies, and a 20th-century policy of ‘energy dominance’ that seeks to turn back the clock, use tariffs and military threats to open markets, and enrich his supporters in the fossil fuel industry. The long-dominant superpower increasingly appears a malignant force as it pushes the world towards ever greater turbulence.

Xi, meanwhile, presides over a country that has invested more than any other in renewable energy, which has helped to buffer its economy from gas price shocks caused by the conflict in the Middle East, while opening up huge new export markets for solar panels, wind turbines, smart grids, and electric vehicles. While the Chinese president’s Communist party still faces criticism for its suppression of dissent, its soft power deficit no longer seems so great when its main global rival is struggling with low prices and a production glut.

The new energy order is winning the economic and technological battle, but the old petro-interests still have political, military, and financial might on their side, and they are using that to try to turn back the energy clock. Democracies across the planet are now threatened by what might be called fossil fuel fascism – an extremist political movement that breaks laws, spreads lies, and threatens violence in an increasingly desperate attempt to maintain markets for oil, gas, and coal that would otherwise be replaced by cheaper renewables.

The Earth is becoming a more hostile environment for humanity, driving up tensions, exposing economic limits that have been ignored for centuries, and redefining geopolitical realities. The windfall from the Iran conflict has gone to companies, executives, and shareholders in the US petroleum industry, which was struggling with low prices and a production glut at the start of the year, but is now enjoying a spectacular revenue surge while rival suppliers in the Gulf are choked by threats in the strait of Hormuz.

The war is forcing countries across the world to explore ways to increase their energy independence, and the petroleum industry and the far-right political groups it funds look set to cash in for months to come, even as consumers pay more at the pumps. The war has reinforced the argument for both renewable energy and a concurrent shift in geopolitical alignments, with major oil and gas producers now led by ever more erratic and menacing authoritarian leaders. Other countries are looking for alternative ways to generate power





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China Energy Transition Fossil Fuel Fascism Global Balance Of Power Renewable Energy Petroleum Industry Iran Conflict Gas Price Shocks Economic Limits Geopolitical Realities Renewable Energy Fossil Fuel Industry Fossil Fuel Fascism Renewable Energy Fossil Fuel Industry Fossil Fuel Fascism Renewable Energy Fossil Fuel Industry Fossil Fuel Fascism

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