China's Expanding Military Capabilities Pose Growing Long-Range Strike Threat to Australia, Analysis Warns

A new Lowy Institute report warns that China's rapidly growing fleet of nuclear-powered submarines and its expanding intermediate-range missile arsenal will significantly enhance its ability to strike targets across Australia by 2035. The analysis highlights the PLA Rocket Force's DF-26 missile and the potential for a Pacific island base to extend China's reach, urging Australian defence planners to base strategies on evolving capabilities rather than current intentions.

China's rapidly expanding nuclear-powered submarine fleet and long-range missile stockpile is significantly enhancing its ability to strike targets in Australia, a threat that could escalate dramatically within the next decade, according to a new analysis from the Lowy Institute .

The report, based on open-source intelligence regarding China's military modernization, projects that China's navy will possess 25 nuclear-powered attack submarines by 2035, up from an estimated nine currently. This expansion, coupled with advancements in missile technology and potential forward basing through a Pacific military outpost, could extend China's strike reach to cover the entire Australian mainland.

The study, authored by analysts Sam Roggeveen and David Vallance, emphasizes that while China's primary strategic focus remains on the Taiwan Strait, its growing capabilities present a real and evolving threat to Australia, necessitating careful consideration in Australian defence planning. They caution that intentions can shift, and military action against Australia could occur either as part of a broader conflict involving the United States or as a limited campaign aimed at economic coercion.

The authors highlight the People's Liberation Army's Rocket Force (PLARF) as Beijing's most effective long-range strike instrument against Australia. The DF-26 ballistic missile, capable of reaching northern Australia when launched from South China Sea outposts, is described as a key threat.

Furthermore, China's stockpile of intermediate-range ballistic missiles, which virtually did not exist in 2016, is forecast to exceed 1000 systems by 2035, with ranges of 4000 to 8000 kilometres potentially placing much of Australia within striking distance. The expansion of China's H-6 long-range bomber fleet, potentially supported by a Pacific island base, would add another layer to this threat by enabling direct aerial attacks.

On the submarine front, the report details that China's Bohai shipyard is ramping up production to 4.5 to six submarines annually, including three to four nuclear-powered attack submarines. All 25 expected nuclear attack submarines by 2035 are likely to be equipped with cruise missiles, and possibly hypersonic missiles, giving China the capacity for sustained strike operations against Australian targets through rotating patrol cycles.

While examining the scale of this threat, the analysts stress they are not predicting an attack, noting that the chances are small but governments must evaluate capability, not just intent. The report arrives as Australia itself is pursuing its own nuclear-powered submarine capability through the AUKUS pact, with plans to acquire a US Virginia-class boat by the mid-2030s.

However, the United States, Australia's key ally, is facing challenges in its own submarine production, currently delivering about 1.3 Virginia-class boats annually against a target of 2.33 by the early 2030s, with a goal of expanding its fleet from 53 to 66 attack submarines by the mid-2030s. The Lowy Institute paper concludes that Australia's geographical distance from China remains a strategic asset, but the direct strike threat is real and growing, primarily via missiles launched from surface ships, submarines, and potentially from Chinese territory.

The authors urge Australian defence planners to soberly assess these capabilities to prepare for a range of scenarios, including attacks on economic infrastructure like offshore oil facilities, ports, airports, bridges, or railways as tools of coercion





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China Military Australia Defence Nuclear Submarines Long-Range Missiles PLA Rocket Force DF-26 Lowy Institute AUKUS Pacific Strategy

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