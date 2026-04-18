China's Mine Grip: Fueling Australia's Green Dream with Exploitation and Environmental Cost

A 7NEWS Spotlight investigation reveals how China's control over critical mineral mines, often utilizing child labor and disregarding environmental standards, is fueling Australia's renewable energy rollout. The report also exposes the significant environmental damage caused by the expansion of renewable infrastructure within Australia.

A special investigation, airing tonight at 8:00 PM on Seven and 7plus, delves into the Chinese-controlled mines that are underpinning Australia's transition to renewable energy . Reporter Liam Bartlett journeys to some of Africa's most impoverished yet mineral-rich nations, uncovering the strategic maneuvers China employs to secure dominance over the global supply of critical minerals .

These essential elements, including copper, cobalt, and nickel, are foundational to Australia's ambitious plans to shift its energy grid towards renewable sources. The investigation reveals a disturbing reality where tens of thousands of children are employed in the extraction of these vital minerals from mines owned by Chinese entities. The extracted minerals are subsequently processed in China and incorporated into the components that form the vast majority of wind turbines, batteries, electric vehicles, solar panels, and essentially all infrastructure within Australia's burgeoning renewable network. The phrase Made in China, once a common descriptor for inexpensive apparel potentially originating from sweatshops, now represents a far more sophisticated strategy. This investigation exposes how China has leveraged its position to exploit vulnerable populations, including men, women, and children, in some of the world's most economically disadvantaged countries. Gladys Nyembo, speaking from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, highlights the devastating consequence: Cobalt sourced from child labor is extremely cheap. There is a complete disregard for the health and well-being of these children. Meanwhile, Australia faces a squandered opportunity. Andrew Tong's company, Cobalt Blue, possesses the rights to the world's largest known deposit of pure cobalt, located near Broken Hill in outback New South Wales. However, this valuable reserve is rendered economically unviable due to China's practice of flooding the market with inexpensive, albeit environmentally damaging, cobalt from the Congo. Tong expresses his discomfort with the situation, stating that Australia has been too accommodating of China's near-monopolistic control over these critical minerals. He acknowledges that this has been achieved without significant consideration for environmental protection or labor standards, and Australia has readily accepted the resulting products. The environmental ramifications of Australia's pursuit of net-zero emissions are also brought to light. The 7NEWS Spotlight investigation highlights the significant destruction of high-value biodiversity habitats as Australia expands its renewable energy infrastructure. Vast tracts of Australian forests and prime agricultural land are being cleared to accommodate renewable projects, transmission lines, and large-scale battery storage facilities. Environmental activist and cartographer Steven Nowakowski voices his deep concern about the future landscape of Australia, warning that the nation's current trajectory resembles a new industrial revolution, leading to a dystopian future. Nowakowski has meticulously mapped every proposed solar and wind farm, transmission line, and large-scale battery across Australia, and the projected footprint on the Australian landscape is expected to be profoundly shocking to its citizens. He emphasizes the sheer scale of the undertaking, noting the necessity for tens of thousands of wind towers, and expresses apprehension at the notion of Australia becoming a green energy superpower, a prospect that he finds chilling. The full, in-depth investigation can be viewed tonight at 8:00 PM on Seven and 7plus





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Critical Minerals Renewable Energy Child Labor Environmental Impact China's Influence

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