Zhuhai Huafa Bond Sell-Off Exposes China Property Crisis Spreading to State-Owned Firms

A missed payment by state-owned Zhuhai Huafa Group triggered a sell-off in Chinese credit and bond markets, highlighting how the property collapse continues to strain local governments and state-linked developers.

A sell-off in Chinese credit and bond markets was triggered late last month after state-owned conglomerate Zhuhai Huafa Group missed payments on two trust products and sought an extension of some bank loans.

The missed payments caused corporate bond yields to spike and exchange-traded bond prices to slump. The episode shows that property-related stresses still lurk within China's financial system six years after its property sector began imploding. Zhuhai Huafa is owned more than 93 per cent by the local Zhuhai government, with the rest held by the finance department of Guangdong province, China's largest provincial economy.

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Zhuhai Huafa Crisis And Government Rescue

While the company has interests in financial services, technology, trade and services, its roots and most substantial operations lie in real estate and infrastructure development. It is among the top 10 Chinese developers still standing. Authorities responded quickly. The local government injected more than 40 billion yuan, about $7.75 billion, into the company and pledged to arrange a further 70 billion yuan.

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The speed of the cash injection, and proposals to sell some assets to other state-owned or state-influenced businesses, suggests a reasonable assumption that Beijing will not let a significant state-owned entity collapse. Zhuhai Huafa is grappling with a liquidity crisis that is threatening to become a full-scale solvency crisis. It has assets of about 723 billion yuan and liabilities of about 545 billion yuan.

It lost the equivalent of about $1.7 billion in the first nine months of this year and had negative cashflows of about $328 billion in that same period. Its offshore bonds have traded as low as 54 cents in the dollar. The company's woes mirror its city's troubles. Zhuhai's revenue, dominated in the past by land sales to developers like Zhuhai Huafa, has fallen almost 95 per cent over the past five years.

Xi Jinping Debt Policy And Market Impact

Before Xi Jinping introduced the Three Red Lines restrictions on debt and leverage in 2020, the city had revenues of more than 56 billion yuan. Last year, that was just 3 billion yuan. The Three Red Lines policy precipitated a wave of private-sector property developer collapses, most notoriously China Evergrande, dubbed the world's most indebted property company, which had more than $400 billion of liabilities.

Evergrande is still being liquidated, but the best estimate of returns to creditors is at best one cent in the dollar owed. With local governments and China's shadow finance sector heavily exposed to land sales and property-related revenues, the implosions within a sector that once contributed more than 30 per cent of China's economic growth sent shockwaves through the economy that persist today.

Since 2020, or more correctly since 2022, when Evergrande's defaults showed the full extent of the crisis, property prices in some major Chinese cities have fallen by up to 40 per cent. Property sales have halved. The market is still shrinking and prices are still declining, although the rate of decline appears to have slowed and there is some hope the market might stabilise sometime next year.

Property investment was down more than 20 per cent in the first nine months of this year. The severity of the sector's fall has decimated the wealth of China's middle class. Despite a series of modest stimulus packages meant to spur consumption, consumers have tightened their spending. This year, retail sales are essentially flat-lining.

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Numerous attempts to stabilise the property market through more generous mortgage terms and lower or subsidised mortgage interest rates, most recently last month, have had little effect. The slump in domestic consumption has made China far more reliant on exports for growth as Beijing has reoriented its economic strategies. Lower domestic demand means factories have substantial excess capacity, which has been directed towards offshore markets.

China Property Collapse Effects On Local Governments

That has caused a growing backlash from governments concerned about their local industries and jobs being wiped out, particularly by cheap imports from sectors Beijing or local governments have subsidised. What Zhuhai Huafa's struggles signal is that the less visible flow-on effects of the property market's collapse on local governments and their development and financing vehicles are still flowing. There has always been a mismatch in how China's local governments are funded.

They are responsible for about 85 per cent of public spending but collect only about half the tax revenues generated by their region. The downward spiral of a sector that used to account for more than half their revenue, mainly from land sales, has left local governments and their off-balance sheet vehicles stressed, despite efforts by Beijing to rebalance relationships between the central, provincial and local layers of government.

So far this year, even the much-diminished revenues from land sales in China have fallen another 28 per cent. Zhuhai Huafa holds a AAA rating from local ratings agencies because no one believes the local government, the provincial government with a tier-one economy, or Beijing will allow a significant state-owned entity to collapse. While authorities have allowed some state-owned enterprises to default in recent years, they have ultimately been bailed out.

The fact that a liquidity crisis at a mid-sized state-owned enterprise in a mid-tier city could cause tremors in China's bond and credit markets says how fragile the lower tiers of China's economy are seen to be.