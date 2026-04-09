China's Role in US-Iran Ceasefire: A Diplomatic Push

China is being credited with playing a role in the fragile US-Iran ceasefire, with both the US and Iran acknowledging Beijing's involvement in promoting the Pakistan-mediated truce. This marks an effort by China to project itself as a responsible global power and peace broker, as the details of their specific actions remain unclear. The article also discusses Iran's desire for China to act as a security guarantor in the region.

As the world watches anxiously to see if the fragile US- Iran ceasefire will hold, China is gaining recognition for its role in bringing Tehran to the negotiating table. While the specific details of Beijing’s involvement remain somewhat ambiguous, both the United States and Iran have indicated that China played a part in facilitating the Pakistan-mediated truce.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning stated that China had been actively engaged in efforts to help bring an end to the conflict. US President Donald Trump confirmed, when asked, that Beijing had assisted in persuading Tehran to negotiate. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt further acknowledged that the Trump administration had held discussions with their Chinese counterparts regarding the Iran conflict, emphasizing that these conversations took place at the highest levels of government. Sources, citing unnamed Iranian officials, have reported that Tehran accepted the ceasefire proposal after a final push from Beijing, which urged flexibility and a reduction in tensions. The situation remains volatile, with reports of cracks in the ceasefire, ongoing Israeli strikes in Lebanon, and Iran claiming to have closed the Strait of Hormuz. When pressed by reporters on Wednesday to elaborate on China’s role, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning maintained a degree of vagueness, but reiterated that Beijing had made a “active effort” to encourage the parties to cease hostilities. She further explained that since the commencement of the conflict, China has worked tirelessly to help bring about an end, with Foreign Minister Wang Yi having conducted 26 phone calls with his counterparts from relevant countries.\The intricacies of these efforts and how they align with Iran’s 10-point peace plan, conveyed to the White House through Pakistani intermediaries, are still unfolding. Pakistan has emerged as the primary mediator in the Iran conflict and will host the initial round of peace talks in Islamabad. Throughout the conflict, Pakistan has maintained close communication with China, possibly aiding in Beijing's integration into the mediation process. China and Iran maintain strong economic ties, with China being the purchaser of over 80 percent of Iran’s oil exports. However, this relationship has largely been characterized as transactional. As the war has continued, some analysts have expressed skepticism about whether China possessed the necessary influence or the willingness to leverage its relationship with the Islamic Republic to facilitate an end to the conflict. China's participation in the ceasefire push will enhance its efforts to portray itself as a responsible global power and a broker of peace. Experts have noted that China has also been mediating talks between Pakistan and Afghanistan following weeks of cross-border fighting. Dr. Shanthie Mariet D’Souza, from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, noted that China’s self-portrayal as a peacemaker and stabilizing force could gain more credibility, particularly in comparison to the tendency of the United States to instigate conflicts without clear resolution strategies.\As part of these endeavors, China and Pakistan jointly released a five-point plan last week for restoring peace in the Middle East. This plan emphasized the importance of securing shipping lanes through the Strait of Hormuz and initiating peace talks as soon as possible, although it lacked specific details on how to achieve these goals. Past attempts by China to promote peace, like its 12-point plan to end the conflict in Ukraine, have been met with mixed results. Speaking in Beijing on Wednesday, Iranian envoy Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli expressed his country’s desire for China to act as a security guarantor in the region, ensuring that Iran is not subjected to further attacks. He stated that Iran hopes various parties can guarantee that the US will not resume the conflict and hopes that the UN Security Council, powerful nations like China and Russia, and mediating countries like Pakistan and Turkey will collaborate to ensure regional peace. China’s foreign ministry did not directly address inquiries regarding whether it was considering providing such a guarantee during Wednesday's press conference





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