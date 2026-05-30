China's schools increasingly teach AI to build country's prowess

Schools in China are using AI to help students learn, but nations in Asia are also concerned about the potential risks of AI on students' creativity and critical thinking. China's government is making AI education compulsory in some schools, while Singapore is focusing on avoiding 'cognitive offloading' among students. South Korea has reversed its plan to embed AI in schools, but the country still wants to be a top AI powerhouse.

Schools in China are increasingly using and teaching AI as its government looks to build the country's prowess in artificial intelligence. Anaiya Singhvi, a 15-year-old Singapore -based secondary school student, uses generative artificial intelligence (AI) tools like Google's Notebook LM to explain concepts, summarise documents and answer her questions when studying at home.

At Saint Anthony's Canossian Secondary School, where Anaiya studies, the chemistry department uses AI to help students identify topics to focus on, based on their incorrect answers in practice exams. The push to bring AI into schools also coincides with emerging research about the technology's potential risks for students, particularly their creativity and critical thinking. Nations in Asia have declared their ambitions to use and teach AI in schools as they jostle to lead in the field.

Parts of China are making it compulsory, with some schools required to teach at least six hours of AI education a year for lower-grade students, and one hour a fortnight for higher grades. In Singapore, Education Minister Desmond Lee said the government's approach was to avoid 'cognitive offloading' among students, while UNESCO says there is 'growing emphasis' in Asia on cultivating responsible AI use, critical thinking and ethical awareness.

In South Korea, the government wants the country to be one of the world's top three AI powerhouses, and says growing AI talent is a 'national survival strategy'. The country reversed course last year on an initial plan to embed AI in schools, effectively abandoning the previous government's efforts to roll out AI textbooks. The devices were meant to 'personalise' learning, adjusting material to students' level of ability based on their responses





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