China's Undersea Monitoring Device in Indonesian Waters

This news article discusses China's efforts to enhance its sub-surface awareness capabilities and the discovery of a Chinese undersea monitoring device in a strategic Indonesian waterway. It also mentions the Transparent Ocean Program, one of China's major initiatives, and the role of artificial intelligence and seabed observation networks in this program.

The discovery of a Chinese undersea monitoring device in a strategic Indonesian waterway last month came as little surprise to maritime defence experts. China has long been pushing to develop its sub-surface awareness capabilities as part of the Transparent Ocean Program , one of its major initiatives.

Other initiatives include enhancing undersea domain awareness and detecting submarines. China aims to sustain operations across open oceans and has transformed its naval forces into a blue-water navy. The Chinese government has claimed the true purpose of the device is marine research equipment, and despite concerns from Indonesia, Beijing dismissed excessive interpretation or suspicion





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China Sub-Surface Awareness Transparent Ocean Program Development Of Sub-Surface Capabilities Transparent Ocean Program Anticipation Of Indirect Fire Possibilities

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