China Willing to Go to War Over Taiwan

China is willing to go to war over Taiwan, a critical node in a chain of islands consisting of US allies and partners. Xi Jinping gave Donald Trump a warning during their secret summit.

China is willing to go to war over Taiwan. That’s the unambiguous message Xi Jinping gave Donald Trump when the two presidents met for more than two hours behind closed doors last week.

Unless it was handled properly, there will be clashes and even conflicts, putting the entire relationship in great jeopardy. The ministry downplayed the topics that Trump had been most eager to talk about with Xi: Iran and the Strait of Hormuz, buying Boeing aircraft and ending the flow of fentanyl precursors into the US





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China-US Relations Xi Jinping US-China Summit Taiwan Issue Taiwan Sovereignty

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