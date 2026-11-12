BYD Apologizes for Reversed Wheel Rims on Great Tang SUVs

BYD apologized after an assembly mistake left some Great Tang electric SUVs with front and rear wheel rims installed in reverse, traced to a Hubei-based supplier. The company said there was no safety risk, but affected owners can get replacements and restarted warranties.

BYD has apologized after an assembly mistake left some of its Great Tang electric sport utility vehicles with their front and rear wheel rims installed in reverse.

The company said an investigation traced the problem to a supplier based in Hubei province. BYD issued the statement on its official Weibo account. The carmaker said it has fixed the system responsible for the problem. The supplier has also introduced additional visual inspections on the production line.

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No Handling Compromise Despite Rim Reversal, BYD Says

BYD said its own testing found the affected vehicles' handling was not compromised and there was no safety risk. Owners of affected cars are eligible for replacement, BYD said. The warranty period will be restarted for those vehicles. The automaker did not disclose how many vehicles were involved in the assembly error.

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The mistake came to light after several owners complained online. They said the wider rear-wheel rims had been installed on their front tires. The narrower front-wheel rims were put on the back. Some owners said they were concerned about excessive wear on their tires and potential safety risks while driving.

Great Tang SUV: BYD's Flagship for Higher-Priced Vehicles

BYD's full-size Great Tang SUV is the flagship of its Dynasty lineup. It is priced from 239,900 yuan, or about 52,506 US dollars. The model is vital to the carmaker's push into higher-priced vehicles and has proved popular since its launch in July. In October, sales of the Great Tang reached about 14,000 units, according to the company.

The model is not yet available in Australia. While there were no safety incidents, the manufacturing slip-up touches a sensitive topic for China's auto market. The industry faces growing regulatory scrutiny over quality and durability. This includes stricter standards on door handles, advanced driver-assistance technology and batteries.

It comes as China's electric-vehicle makers push into overseas markets to escape a domestic price war but grapple with a strengthening yuan. Geely swung to a net foreign-exchange loss in the first nine months of the year from a gain a year earlier. That limited net profit growth to 6.7 per cent, down from 41 per cent at the core level.

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BYD, China's biggest carmaker, took a 1.14 billion yuan hit to cash from exchange-rate movements, equivalent to about 171 million US dollars. The onshore yuan has strengthened 4.6 per cent against the dollar this year, making it Asia's second-best performer. The currency drag comes as overseas sales become a key growth driver for Chinese carmakers facing weaker domestic demand. Roughly 40 per cent of both EV giants' third-quarter deliveries went overseas, leaving their bottom lines more exposed to currency swings.