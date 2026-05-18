Chinese Investors Ordered to Divest Shares in Rare Earth Miner

A group of Chinese investors who dominate the investor base of rare earth miner Northern Minerals have been ordered by federal Treasurer Jim Chalmers to divest their shareholdings. The order targets six companies and individuals based in China, Hong Kong, and the British Virgin Islands, with a deadline of 14 days to sell their holdings.

A group of Chinese investors who dominate the investor base of rare earth miner Northern Minerals , which owns one of Australia’s most significant critical mineral deposits, have been ordered by federal Treasurer Jim Chalmers to divest their shareholdings.

Six companies and individuals based in China, Hong Kong, and the British Virgin Islands were issued government orders to divest millions of shares that they hold in the company on Monday. They have 14 days to sell their holdings under the order. Northern Minerals is developing its $600 million Browns Range rare earths prospect in Western Australia.

The federal government has been battling Chinese investors who have previously attempted to circumvent orders to sell down stakes in Northern Minerals by shifting around millions of dollars of shares, instead of offloading them. The latest order issued by the treasurer targets two individuals – Chuanyou Cong and Zhongxiong Lin – as well as four other companies: Hong Kong Ying Tak, Real International Resources, Qogir Trading & Service Co., and the miner’s largest investor: Vastness Investment Group.

Combined, the entities control about 17.5 per cent of Northern Minerals’ stock. The miner’s share price slumped more than 4 per cent in morning trade. The federal government has become increasingly worried about Chinese efforts to control the supply of critical minerals and the rare earths needed to manufacture military hardware, lasers, satellites, and important products that power the modern economy such as electric motors and wind turbines.

Northern Minerals owns a tenement called Browns Range in Western Australia’s Kimberley, a top-tier project that has some of the world’s richest concentrations of the rare earths that could break China’s global production stranglehold of critical minerals. The heavy rare earths dysprosium and terbium found in Browns Range are essential for making valuable heat-resistant permanent magnets.

‘This decision was entirely consistent with advice from Treasury and the Foreign Investment Review Board, and is about protecting our national interest and ensuring compliance with our foreign investment framework,’ Chalmers said. For the past four years, Northern Minerals’ board has been under siege from its shareholder base.

It’s been hostage to a series of board power grabs linked to Chinese investors that upended the tenure of former executive chairman Nick Curtis in 2024 and, in early March, threatened to do the same to current chair, former Perth-based HFW law firm partner, Adam Handley. Chinese group Vastness Investment, the company’s biggest investor with a 7.7 per cent holding, withdrew a bid in March to oust Handley through an extraordinary general meeting.

Vastness didn’t give a reason for its original attempt to ditch Handley, or why it withdrew.

‘We are committed to complying with all the rules and regulations including those pertaining to our ASX listing and shareholding transparency. This extends to full transparency with government agencies, both in Australia and overseas,’ Handley said in a statement on March 3. Northern Minerals signed a $320 million funding deal with the Export-Import Bank of the United States and Export Finance Australia late last year, a sensitive financial underwriting that has intensified scrutiny of its investor base.

The opaque share purchases and covert and overt attempts to control Browns Range’s valuable payload first dragged Chalmers into battle with multiple shareholders in 2024, forcing him to use unique foreign investment laws for the first time since they were introduced in 1975. Court files released in September last year detailed the government’s claim against one Chinese-linked investor, Indian Ocean International Shipping and Services Company.

Indian Ocean and its directors then faced legal proceedings for allegedly breaching Australia’s foreign investment laws. The Supreme Court found that one investor, a Chinese national Jing Tian, secretly held stock on behalf of Indian Ocean. For that infraction, Indian Ocean and Tian were issued with a $14 million fine by the court on January 30





theage / 🏆 8. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Northern Minerals Rare Earths Critical Minerals Dysprosium Terbium Heat-Resistant Permanent Magnets Chinese Investors Federal Government Foreign Investment Australian Government Export-Import Bank Of The United States Export Finance Australia Chinese-Linked Investor Indian Ocean International Shipping And Servic Foreign Investment Laws Chinese Efforts To Control The Supply Of Criti Rare Earths Needed To Manufacture Military Har Lasers Satellites And Important Products That Power The Modern Econo

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Chinese Automakers Face Price Increases as Profit Margins ShrinkWith shrinking profit margins due to higher memory chip, raw material and energy prices, Chinese automakers may be forced to increase their prices. This situation is exacerbated by China's oversupply of new vehicles and underutilized factories. As pressure mounts, automakers may find it harder to maintain profit margins and discounts. The impact of these challenges extends beyond China as well, affecting car manufacturers worldwide.

Read more »

Treasurer Jim Chalmers and Prime Minister Anthony Albanese Defend Impact of Tax Changes on Young InvestorsThe source text discusses the impact of the government's proposed tax changes on young investors, with criticism of targeting Capital Gains Tax (CGT). The government aims to reduce the CGT discount and scrap negative gearing, affecting strategies such as the share market and rentvesting. Rentvesting is a strategy where people rent a home that suits their lifestyle while purchasing a property in a more affordable area. The Coalition has promised to reverse Labor's property tax changes if elected, boosting supply by allowing young people to rentvest in new builds.

Read more »

Australian Property Investors Face Looming Tax Deadline Before Announcement of Changes to CGT and Negative GearingInvestors in Australia are facing a looming tax deadline next year as the federal budget has announced changes to capital gains tax (CGT) and negative gearing, which will come into effect from July 2027. Over a year before the changes take effect, this timeline may trigger property owners to sell their properties prematurely, as the upcoming changes to CGT and negative gearing may influence investors' decisions on whether to hold or sell their properties.

Read more »

First home buyer nabs $740,000 Melbourne ex-rental as investors drop outInvestors had been interested in the northern suburbs investment property, but dropped out of the race after the budget’s tax changes.

Read more »