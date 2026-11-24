Chinese authorities contacted HungryPanda riders in Australia regarding a Melbourne vigil for Feng Jianming. This incident highlights concerns about WeChat monitoring and cross-border surveillance of overseas Chinese expatriates.

Chinese police officers contacted members of a WeChat group organized in Melbourne to hold a vigil for HungryPanda rider Feng Jianming following his alleged murder. Several participants in the chat, which was established to discuss the protest at the State Library of Victoria, reported receiving phone calls from law enforcement officials in their home provinces across China. These communications raised immediate concerns that Chinese authorities were monitoring discussions about the vigil either through automated detection systems or manual review by the Chinese-owned messaging platform.

Timeline of Police Contacts and Group Disbandment

The vigil was organized for the evening of November 7 following the fatal stabbing of 49-year-old Feng Jianming near the Queen Victoria Market on Friday, November 6. Feng and another rider had confronted a man suspected of tampering with their bicycles. By Wednesday, at least three members of the WeChat group had informed others that their parents or themselves had been contacted by police from their towns of origin. The group, which had grown to more than 400 members, was disbanded the following day as participants expressed fear of further surveillance and reprisals.

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Historical Precedent in Sydney Wage Dispute

These events mirror a similar incident in February involving HungryPanda riders in Sydney. During that period, riders were contacted by Chinese police after organizing a proposed strike over wages ahead of the Lunar New Year. More than half of the 155 members in that specific chat left after receiving calls, leading to the abandonment of the strike. Joy Wang, a former rider involved in that group, reported receiving four calls from her home province of Henan. Police threatened her with reprisals upon her return to China, despite her explanation that the protest was taking place in Australia.

WeChat Monitoring and Technical Mechanisms

Experts suggest that the use of specific keywords such as strike in the chat may have triggered automated mechanisms within the WeChat application. Jeffrey Knockel, a senior research fellow at the University of Toronto's Citizen Lab, noted that similar systems were activated during a 2016 wage protest in Jiangsu province. He argued that if a group member registered with a Chinese mobile number, the entire chat could be monitored by Chinese authorities. This contradicts WeChat's previous statements that foreign user data is stored in Singapore and outside the reach of Chinese officials.

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Company Stance and Broader Implications

HungryPanda, which operates in nine Australian cities including Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, and Adelaide, stated it has no responsibility for the contacts made by Chinese police. Kitty Lu, the company's global spokeswoman, emphasized that the firm is privately owned and independently operated with funding from European and North American investors. However, security analysts like Kevin Slaten from Freedom House suggest that the calls may have been part of a broader security apparatus monitoring labor disputes, even when participants are located overseas.

Ongoing Surveillance Concerns for Expatriates

The incident highlights the potential for cross-border surveillance of Chinese expatriates using domestic communication tools. Jack, a former rider now running a business in eastern China, quit the vigil group after receiving three calls from police in his hometown. He stated he needed to consider his situation while in China. These events underscore the risks faced by workers using WeChat for organizing activities abroad, as the platform's architecture may facilitate the transmission of sensitive information to domestic law enforcement agencies.