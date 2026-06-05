Chinese President Xi Jinping to Visit North Korea in Move to Strengthen Ties

Chinese President Xi Jinping is set to visit North Korea next week in a move aimed at strengthening ties between the two nations. The trip comes as North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has been trying to improve relations with China, his country's biggest trading partner and provider of aid.

Chinese President Xi Jinping is set to visit North Korea next week in a move aimed at strengthening ties between the two nations. The trip, which will be Xi's first in nearly seven years, comes as North Korea n leader Kim Jong Un has been trying to improve relations with China , his country's biggest trading partner and provider of aid.

The announcement was made a day after North Korea unveiled a new facility believed to be a uranium enrichment plant, which has raised concerns about the country's nuclear program. China has been a key player in North Korea's nuclear development, and the trip is seen as a way for Xi to reinforce his country's close ties with its nuclear-armed neighbour.

North Korea's nuclear program has long been a major concern for the United States, which has imposed economic sanctions on the country. The United Nations has also imposed sanctions on North Korea due to its nuclear and missile development. Despite these sanctions, North Korea has continued to expand its nuclear arsenal, with Kim Jong Un announcing plans to bolster the country's nuclear forces at an exponential rate.

This move is seen as an attempt to cement North Korea's status as a nuclear weapons state ahead of Xi's visit. Kim has been focusing on expanding his nuclear arsenal since his high-stakes diplomacy with Trump collapsed in 2019. Trump has repeatedly expressed his desire to restore diplomacy with Kim, but the North Korean leader has said the US must first drop its demand for North Korea to denuclearise as a precondition for talks.

The trip is also seen as a way for Xi to strengthen regional peace and stability, with a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson saying that the visit will serve to advance ties and strengthen regional peace and stability. China and North Korea have a long history of close ties, with the two countries cooperating on a range of issues including trade and security.

The visit is also seen as a way for Xi to counterbalance the influence of the United States in the region, with China and Russia both veto-wielding members of the UN Security Council. The two countries have previously frustrated efforts by the US and others to toughen international sanctions on North Korea, despite its banned weapons tests.

At their meeting in Beijing last month, Putin and Xi expressed their opposition to foreign policy isolation, economic sanctions, military pressure and other methods of creating threats to the security of North Korea. Embracing the ideas of a new Cold War and a multipolar world, Kim has pushed for a more assertive foreign policy by expanding ties with countries locked in confrontation with the United States.

The trip abroad is a relatively rare one for Xi, who has curtailed his international travel sharply since the COVID-19 pandemic. His last overseas visit was to South Korea last year for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit, where he met Trump





abcnews / 🏆 5. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Chinese President Xi Jinping North Korea Kim Jong Un China Nuclear Program United States United Nations Sanctions Diplomacy Regional Peace And Stability

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

The Costco of Chinese dining lands in Melbourne’s eastA well-known restaurant from Beijing picks Melbourne for its first Australian location.

Read more »

Chinese spies infiltrate LinkedIn with fake profiles and job offers, Five Eyes allies warnAustralia and its intelligence partners issued what they said was an unprecedented joint notice about the threat of attempts by Beijing to use networking sites and online job platforms to recruit assets.

Read more »

Chinese spies infiltrate LinkedIn with fake profiles and job offers, Five Eyes allies warnAustralia and its intelligence partners issued what they said was an unprecedented joint notice about the threat of attempts by Beijing to use networking sites and online job platforms to recruit assets.

Read more »

Chinese spies infiltrate LinkedIn with fake profiles and job offers, Five Eyes allies warnAustralia and its intelligence partners issued what they said was an unprecedented joint notice about the threat of attempts by Beijing to use networking sites and online job platforms to recruit assets.

Read more »