Chinese President Xi Jinping Warns US President Trump Over Taiwan Amid US-China Summit

Chinese President Xi Jinping has delivered a major warning to US President Donald Trump over Taiwan amid talks between the leaders in Beijing. President Trump is in China for a two-day summit that began on Thursday, when a pomp-filled reception was held at Beijing's Great Hall of the People. Following the opening ceremony, President Xi opened the summit by telling President Trump that stable relations between the world's two biggest economies benefit the entire world. Behind closed doors, President Xi said negotiations between economic and trade teams on Wednesday had reached an 'overall balanced and positive outcome'. The latest round of negotiations aimed to maintain the trade truce struck between the two leaders last October and establish mechanisms to support future trade and investment. President Xi also broached the subject of Taiwan, the democratically governed island claimed by China and armed by the US. The Chinese leader told President Trump that Taiwan was the most important issue in US-China relations and if handled poorly could lead to conflict and an extremely dangerous situation. Following the initial talks, the Chinese and US Presidents are expected to tour the UNESCO World heritage site Temple of Heaven and attend a state banquet on Thursday, before taking tea and lunch together on Friday. Joining Trump on the trip are a group of CEOs looking to resolve issues with China, including Elon Musk and Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang. The bilateral meeting comes as Taiwan faces rising military pressure from Beijing, which claims the democratically governed island as its own territory. For President Xi, US arms sales to Taiwan are a top priority.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has sent a major warning to US President Donald Trump over Taiwan amid the US-China summit in Beijing. President Trump is in China for a two-day summit that began on Thursday, when a pomp-filled reception was held at Beijing's Great Hall of the People.

Following the opening ceremony, President Xi opened the summit by telling President Trump that stable relations between the world's two biggest economies benefit the entire world. Behind closed doors, President Xi said negotiations between economic and trade teams on Wednesday had reached an 'overall balanced and positive outcome'. The latest round of negotiations aimed to maintain the trade truce struck between the two leaders last October and establish mechanisms to support future trade and investment.

President Xi also broached the subject of Taiwan, the democratically governed island claimed by China and armed by the US. The Chinese leader told President Trump that Taiwan was the most important issue in US-China relations and if handled poorly could lead to conflict and an extremely dangerous situation.

Following the initial talks, the Chinese and US Presidents are expected to tour the UNESCO World heritage site Temple of Heaven and attend a state banquet on Thursday, before taking tea and lunch together on Friday. Joining Trump on the trip are a group of CEOs looking to resolve issues with China, including Elon Musk and Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang.

The bilateral meeting comes as Taiwan faces rising military pressure from Beijing, which claims the democratically governed island as its own territory. For President Xi, US arms sales to Taiwan are a top priority





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