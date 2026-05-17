Chinese leader Beijing successfully resolved major issues in the US-China relationship, while emphasizing Taiwan as key in their strategic stability, despite lack of immediate tech and trade deals. The US president acknowledged China as a powerful alternative leader and the significance of bilateral boards for economic and AI supervision.

Chinese leader Beijing achieved major wins in US-China relationship, projec{tment of China as equal to the US on the global stage and directing the tone of the relationship, including handling of Taiwan issue, despite lack of immediate deals over tech and trade irritants.

The US president expressed the sentiment that the US-China relationship could be one of the most consequential in world history. A new era of 'constructive strategic stability' between the two superpowers focusing on co-operation and managed competition was announced, freeing from last year's volatile rivalry





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US-China Relations Co-Operation And Managed Competition Constructive Strategic Stability China's Major Wins Taiwan Issue Global Asia Pacific Situation Trade Balances

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