Chornobyl's New Safe Confinement Damaged by Russian Drone Strike, Raising Nuclear Risks

In February 2025, a Russian drone strike severely damaged the new safe confinement shelter at the Chornobyl nuclear power plant, compromising its ability to contain radioactive material. The incident has raised concerns about the potential for another nuclear disaster, as the structure's integrity is now at risk. Experts warn that a collapse of the sarcophagus could release dangerous levels of radiation, posing a significant threat to the region.

A worker checks the radiation level inside the control room of reactor No 4, where the Chornobyl disaster happened in 1986. In February 2025, a cheap Russian drone tore through Chornobyl ’s confinement shelter, raising concerns about the site's safety.

The dosimeter clipped to your chest ticks faster the moment you step off the designated path inside the Chornobyl nuclear power plant. Step back, and it slows again – an invisible line between clean ground and contamination. Above rises the 'new safe confinement' (NSC) – the largest movable steel structure ever built, taller than the Statue of Liberty, wider than the Colosseum, its arch curving overhead like an aircraft hangar built for giant planes.

Completed in 2019 at a cost of $2.5bn (£1.85bn) and funded by 45 countries, the NSC was built to shield the world from what lies beneath it. It sits at the heart of a radioactive landscape the size of Cyprus, largely abandoned by humanity. Stray dogs roam the plant in packs – workers advise against petting them.

Inside is 'the sarcophagus' – a grey concrete tomb erected in just 206 days to cover the ruins of reactor No 4, which exploded on 26 April 1986 in the worst nuclear accident to date. Up close, the sarcophagus looks almost makeshift – massive slabs stacked like giant building blocks, rust streaking the joins. Inside, 180 tonnes of nuclear fuel and four to five tonnes of radioactive dust remain trapped.

The NSC was constructed to buy time: to allow the unstable sarcophagus to be dismantled safely over decades, while shielding against the consequences in case it collapses. What its funders did not anticipate was a war – Chornobyl was occupied in the first weeks of Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine – much less the drone attack in 2025.

In the north-west corner of the roof, a temporary patch marks where a cheap $20,000 Russian drone tore through the structure on 14 February 2025, punching a hole in the arch and compromising the very function the arch was built for.

'If the sarcophagus collapses, over a hundred tonnes of nuclear fuel would be released into the air,' said the plant’s director general, Serhii Tarakanov. A full repair is required within four years, Ukrainian officials and western experts say, or the NSC’s 100-year lifespan can no longer be guaranteed. It is estimated to cost up to €500m (£432m) – money that Ukraine’s cash-strapped government has not yet found.

Meanwhile, war continues in Ukraine, and Russia has repeatedly launched drones and missiles along flight paths near the Chornobyl nuclear plant, raising the risk of another disaster. Oleksandr Skomarokhov, the deputy technical director for radioactive waste management at Chornobyl, was woken by a security guard in the early hours of 14 February 2025. The grey-moustached deputy chief engineer, with thick-rimmed glasses and almost four decades’ experience at the plant, quickly realised the situation was bad.

'We witnessed shelling before, but I knew they would only wake me if something critical had happened,' he recalled. A Russian Geran-2 drone had struck the north-west face of the arch at about 85 metres above the ground – roughly the height of an eight-storey building. The blast, which Ukraine said was intentional, punched a 15 sq metre hole through the NSC’s outer and inner walls and was powerful enough to register on the structure’s earthquake monitoring system.

Firefighters arrived within minutes, but a rubber sealing membrane within the roof had caught alight and kept smouldering deep inside the structure, out of reach. For three weeks, teams cut 332 holes into the outer wall to reach the hotspots with water hoses. When the fires were finally out, officials at Chornobyl said the strike had destroyed two key systems. The confinement function – the NSC’s ability to contain any radioactive release from the sarcophagus – had been compromised.

So too had the humidity control system, which keeps the steel structure from corroding, and puts the arch itself at risk of failing.

'The Russian drone strike destroyed the main functions of the new safe confinement,' said Eric Schmieman, an engineer who led the conceptual design of the arch in the late 1990s, in a damage assessment commissioned by Greenpeace Ukraine. Should the sarcophagus collapse – whether from a strike, structural failure or age (built for 20 years, now standing for 40) – experts say it would release another cloud of radioactive particles into the air with no safeguard to contain it





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