Australian Climate Change and Energy Minister Chris Bowen has defended his COP negotiations, saying he left everything on the field after talks collapsed over four symbolic words. He remains confident the global fossil fuel transition is irreversible despite the setback.

Australian Climate Change and Energy Minister Chris Bowen has defended his handling of international climate negotiations, saying he left everything on the field and blaming European and Arab nations for refusing to compromise on four words in the final agreement.

He described the disputed language as largely symbolic and redundant. Bowen said the COP talks were alive until the very last minute and that negotiators came very close to an agreement. The negotiations continued for 44 hours beyond the scheduled end before collapsing in public recrimination over the language dispute. Bowen said the COP had already settled the issue during a meeting in the United Arab Emirates in 2023.

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Bowen Defends Negotiation Tactics

In the dying hours of this year's talks, he made that case directly to both delegations as president of negotiations. He told them the issue was already decided after a big fight and called that earlier outcome a miracle. He warned that making repetition a test would signal that nations no longer support transitioning away from fossil fuels, which he said was not right. As the COP moved deeper into overtime, Bowen tried to find alternative language.

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He included a reference to the UAE agreement in the preamble of one late draft, making it the first thing readers would see. He recalled the UAE consensus on mitigation and adaptation in its entirety. Saudi Arabia agreed because it did not cross their red line, but European countries said the approach was too weak. European representatives said that after a summer of climate crises and wildfires, they had to be seen fighting for something.

They argued that no deal was better than a bad deal. Bowen said he agreed with that sentiment, but a good deal is better than a perfect deal that is unattainable. He also noted that Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz had already faced criticism for accepting language mentioning fossil fuels in 2023 and was reluctant to do so again.

Kerry Pressure Secured Saudi Deal

The only reason Saudi Arabia agreed to a fossil fuel transition in 2023 was pressure from then US climate envoy John Kerry. Bowen said he is pretty pessimistic about the future of international climate negotiations. Despite the failure, he believes the transition away from fossil fuels is inevitable and irreversible because of falling costs of renewables and batteries and the increased cost of fossil fuels.

He said COPs are meant to send a message to boardrooms to keep investing in green technologies, and making the language a red line sent the opposite message. Bowen faces calls from the Opposition to resign over his role in the talks. He rejected those calls. He said he does not regret having a go, leaving nothing on the field, or Australia stepping up as a middle power.

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Australia Stands By Climate Policy

He said Australia improved its international standing by bringing 44 of 60 mandated negotiating items to a close. He said the COP failure would not prompt the government to reverse its course on climate or alter policies supporting batteries, electric vehicles and renewables. He said policies are always adjusted to remain fit for purpose, and fiscal events like the budget or the Mid-Year Economic and Fiscal Outlook provide opportunities for recalibration.

He added that this would not fundamentally drive any of those decisions. Bowen concluded that the core mission of reducing emissions and promoting sustainable energy remains the priority even if symbolic victories are disputed. He said Australia must continue to take on tough international jobs, and he would not walk away from that responsibility.