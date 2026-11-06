Chris Lynn Doping Ban Confirmed After Positive Cocaine Test

Former Australian T20 star Chris Lynn served a one-month ban after testing positive for cocaine. The regulator withdrew the charge as levels fell below WADA thresholds. Key details on the timeline and appeal.

Former Australian T20 cricketer Chris Lynn has been served a one-month suspension after testing positive for cocaine, according to the official report from the sport regulator. The 36-year-old international player admitted to consuming the drug on the evening of July 15 and in the early hours of July 16, shortly before an In-Competition Doping Control test.

Doping Test Details at Vitality Blast

The incident occurred during the Vitality Blast Finals Day matches in Birmingham on July 18, where Lynn was playing for the Northampton Steelbacks against Somerset and Hampshire Hawks. A urine sample collected from Lynn was sent to a World Anti-Doping Authority laboratory in France for analysis. On August 20, Lynn publicly confirmed that he had taken the prohibited substance, leading to the initial suspension order.

Also read Chris Lynn Suspended for Cocaine Metabolite in Cricket Doping Case

Regulator Response and Sentence Reduction

The Cricket Regulator initially sought a three-month suspension for Lynn but ultimately imposed a shorter ban from July 31 to August 30. This reduction was granted because Lynn confirmed his intention to complete a substance of abuse treatment program. The regulator determined that the cocaine consumption took place out of competition and was unrelated to cricketing performance, which influenced the final decision on the disciplinary measure.

Northampton Team and Charge Withdrawal

While Lynn faced personal sanctions, his team, Northampton, was not sanctioned for the positive test. In a further development on October 21, the regulator informed Lynn that the charge relating to the presence of cocaine had been withdrawn. This withdrawal occurred because the level of the substance in his system was below what would have been needed to charge him under WADA regulations, despite the initial positive result.

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Impact on Big Bash League Participation

Despite the ban, Lynn is eligible to line up in this summer's Big Bash League, which allows him to continue his professional career. He is expected to play for the Melbourne Renegades, having previously represented the Adelaide Strikers and Brisbane Heat. Lynn remains the Big Bash League's all-time leading run-scorer, with 4133 runs at an average of 35.32, making him one of the competition's most-watched figures.

Recent Cricketing History and Performance

Lynn has not played competitive cricket since his sole appearance for the Galle Gallants in the Sri Lankan Premier League. During that match, he scored 46 runs, contributing to his side's 60-run triumph over the Jaffna Kings. This recent performance highlights his continued skill level in international T20 formats, despite the recent disciplinary challenges faced with the Cricket Regulator.