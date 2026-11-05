Chris Lynn Suspended for Cocaine Metabolite in Cricket Doping Case

Australian batter Chris Lynn receives a one-month ban after testing positive for cocaine metabolites. The Cricket Regulator confirms the suspension following the T20 Blast.

Australian cricketer Chris Lynn has been handed a one-month suspension by the Cricket Regulator after testing positive for a banned substance. The veteran T20 batter, who is 36 years old, served the ban in August after his sample from July showed traces of cocaine. The details of this disciplinary action have only recently become public knowledge, marking a significant development in his professional career.

Doping Test Results Confirm Violation

Cricket Regulator officials revealed that Lynn failed a drug test following Northamptonshire's victory in the T20 Blast tournament in July. A subsequent laboratory analysis of his urine sample in France confirmed the presence of benzoylecgonine. This compound is a primary metabolite of cocaine, indicating recent use of the prohibited substance. The positive result led directly to the issuance of the suspension for the right-handed batter.

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Timeline of Suspension and Tournament Play

Lynn was informed by the Cricket Regulator of the adverse analytical finding just two days after the T20 Blast concluded. This notification triggered an immediate provisional suspension for the Australian international. At the time of the suspension, he was in the midst of the Lanka Premier League. He had traveled to Sri Lanka to play for the Galle Gallants franchise following his English stint.

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Performance and Injury During Suspension

During his time in Sri Lanka, Lynn made only one appearance for the Galle Gallants team. His participation was cut short when he was ruled out on July 29 due to an unspecified leg injury. The combination of the doping violation and the physical setback effectively ended his involvement in that specific tournament. The provisional suspension remained in place as the regulatory body processed the case details.

Impact on Australian Domestic Teams

The suspension affects the professional standing of a player with extensive experience in global T20 leagues. Lynn has previously represented major Australian franchises, including the Brisbane Heat and the Adelaide Strikers in the Big Bash League. He is currently associated with the Adelaide Strikers, as seen in matches played at Adelaide Oval. The ban serves as a stark reminder of the strict regulations governing player conduct and drug testing in professional cricket.