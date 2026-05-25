Chris Minns denies argument with Anthony Albanese after Bondi terror attack

New South Wales Premier Chris Minns has dismissed claims that he and Prime Minister Anthony Albanese had an argument in the aftermath of the Bondi terror attack. Minns praised Albanese for his ability to deal with natural disasters and moments of crisis, and highlighted their strong working relationship.

Chris Minns , the Premier of New South Wales , has dismissed claims that he and Anthony Albanese , the Prime Minister of Australia, had an argument in the aftermath of the Bondi terror attack.

The attack, which occurred on March 9, resulted in the deaths of 15 people. Sources close to the situation have reported that Minns and Albanese were involved in a heated argument shortly before a press conference, where they were expected to address the public about the attack.

However, Minns has denied these claims, stating that he has no recollection of the argument. He attributed the disagreement to their differing roles and responsibilities, with Minns having to stand up for the interests of New South Wales as Premier. Minns praised Albanese for his ability to deal with natural disasters and moments of crisis, and highlighted their strong working relationship. He emphasized that Albanese has consistently supported New South Wales, even when it meant going against his own officials.

Minns' comments come as a response to rumors that their relationship was strained due to their differing opinions on how to handle the aftermath of the attack. Despite these rumors, Minns insisted that their relationship remains strong and that Albanese has always been supportive of New South Wales





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Chris Minns Anthony Albanese Bondi Terror Attack New South Wales Prime Minister

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